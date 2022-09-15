ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin update status of Kaytron Allen, talks running back rotation ahead of game vs. Auburn

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Ahead of the Penn State Nittany Lions‘ Week 3 matchup versus SEC opponent Auburn, head coach James Franklin provided an update on the status of freshman running back Kaytron Allen and shared the last for his plans on the rotation at RB.

Allen rushed for 23 yards on six carries in Game 2, however, his status was in question for the Auburn game.

“Yeah, (Allen) was not out here today but he’ll be out there Saturday,” Franklin said, confirming his availability.

Allen was a top-150 prospect in the 2022 signing class. He ranked No. 139 overall in the nation and he was the No. 8 running back recruit, according to the On3 Consensus. A graduate of IMG Academy in Florida, Allen was one of the top recruits that James Franklin signed in 2022, although, the Lions also nabbed the No. 1 overall running back in Nick Singleton.

Singleton has had the most carries so far this season with 20, however, Franklin told reporters this week that the staff hasn’t settled on the rotation just yet. He leads the team with 210 rushing yards and two scores.

“We haven’t sat down and talked as a staff about the rotations at this stage,” Franklin said.

The Saturday matchup between Penn State and Auburn kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The ESPN matchup predictor gives the Nittany Lions a 61.7% chance of victory. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas oddsmakers see a very close game going down with Penn State favored by three points.

Franklin developing depth with freshmen

James Franklin said following his team’s season-opening win at Purdue that he is determined to build depth this fall.

It’s exactly what the Lions did in last Saturday’s 46-10 blowout victory over Ohio. Seventy-five players received at least one snap in the non-conference matchup. Of that group, 12 players were freshmen.

“Those guys, their roles will continue to grow as they gain experience and confidence as the season goes on,” Franklin said. “And we’re going to need them.

“To see some freshmen not only play but make some big plays, pivotal plays within the game, whether long runs or touchdown catches or tackles or whatever it is. That will be helpful for us moving forward.”

A group of seven true freshmen have played in both of the Nittany Lions’ first two games, putting them on their way to a non-redshirted first season. QB Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, WR Omari Evans, DT Zane Durant, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, and LB Abdul Carter have received snaps in the first two games.

