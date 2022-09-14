Read full article on original website
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
A frozen food facility is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice products that don't declare the allergen milk on their product label.
A handheld and tasty breakfast, these Breakfast Egg Muffins are full of cheese, vegetables and meat. The perfect on-the-go morning meal!. Are you or your kids in a rush in the mornings? Do you like quick and easy recipes that you can grab-and-go? Well I have you covered with these Breakfast Egg Muffins! They are full of cheese, veggies and bacon. They are also full of protein so it will help keep you full until lunch. If you need a change-up to your normal breakfast cereal or toast routine, then you have to make this Breakfast Egg Muffin recipe!
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
Over the weekend my wife and I spent some time with some long-time friends who live just north of the I-35 split, and they have been raising chickens for the last few years. While we were enjoying a crisp night next to a bonfire I had to ask them if they needed to wash the eggs they collected from the coop before putting them away in cartons. The answer I got was a quick no, and then they explained why washing your farm-fresh eggs, right after collecting them, isn't a good idea.
You steered hard into the sourdough craze, and your starter is the pride of the pandemic. You perfected pie crusts and biscuits, and you now have a chocolate chip cookie recipe better than your grandma’s. While restaurants were closed, you nailed roux, flour-dusted breaded meats and more. But now that “normal” life has resumed, you’ve found that you now have too much flour and too little time. But can you keep your stockpile, or does flour go bad?
A hint of cayenne gives this sweet snack a crush-worthy kick. By now we’re all on the same page about sweet and salty (it’s delicious, full stop), but what are your feelings about sweet and spicy? Dip your toes in the water with this recipe for ‘swicy’ caramel corn. It has just enough heat, and a stick-to-your-teeth coating to keep you coming back for another handful, and another, and another…
Homemade dog food is a healthier alternative to commercial diets for most pets. You can cater the meals to your dog's individual needs, and you can use the healthiest ingredients available. This skillet turkey dog food is made with vegetables, flaxseed, yogurt and other superfood ingredients. You can substitute a...
The approach of fall signals harvest time and for many consumers that means canning what they've grown to enjoy later in the year. Just in time, LEM Products Distribution of West Chester, Ohio, is recalling about 15,900 Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars. Pieces of glass may be...
