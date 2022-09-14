A handheld and tasty breakfast, these Breakfast Egg Muffins are full of cheese, vegetables and meat. The perfect on-the-go morning meal!. Are you or your kids in a rush in the mornings? Do you like quick and easy recipes that you can grab-and-go? Well I have you covered with these Breakfast Egg Muffins! They are full of cheese, veggies and bacon. They are also full of protein so it will help keep you full until lunch. If you need a change-up to your normal breakfast cereal or toast routine, then you have to make this Breakfast Egg Muffin recipe!

