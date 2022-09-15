After a Private Ceremony Officiated by the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, This Couple Celebrated With a Glam Reception at the Mansion on O Street

Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Three months after the US supreme court’s decision to reverse Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to a legal abortion that held for nearly half a century, the New York designer Gabriela Hearst took to New York fashion week to “statement-cast” Cecile Richards, a former president of Planned Parenthood, on her spring catwalk.
Everything Emma Watson touches turns to fashion gold — but it's no coincidence or wizardry. The actress's style choices are always expertly crafted, and her latest look is no different. On Thursday, Watson attended the first-ever Caring for Women dinner presented by the Kering Foundation in an ethereal white sheer dress that could have doubled as a wedding gown.
Katie Holmes arrived at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway NYFW show on Wednesday in a hooded black dress by the designer. The dress had a wrap effect at the bodice and a floor-length silhouette. Holmes coordinated the dress with the brand’s Padlock T-strap sandals. The actress worked with...
