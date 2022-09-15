After a Private Ceremony Officiated by the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, This Couple Celebrated With a Glam Reception at the Mansion on O Street

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO