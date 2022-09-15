Scooby Williams starting for Gators in place of LB Ventrell Miller

Florida linebacker Scooby Williams. (Jordan McKendrick/UAA Photo)

After serving as the backup to Ventrell Miller the past two games, Florida inside linebacker Scooby Williams will make his first career start Saturday against USF.

Miller is out this weekend after suffering a lower leg injury in the Kentucky game and the Gators are turning to Williams, a top-100 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Williams made his college debut at USF last season and appeared in four games, including the SEC opener against Alabama, before taking a redshirt. He finished the year with three solo tackles, two coming in the Gasparilla Bowl vs. UCF.

“Scooby came here at the same time last year as me,” Florida defensive end Justus Boone said. “Both young guys, we both got a chance to not really play too much last year, got a little time to do some extra work and get us prepared. I feel like he got prepared. Actually, watching Ventrell go down and get hurt last game, Scooby stepped up and did what he was supposed to do and was a good part of our defense.”

He stepped in for Miller against Kentucky and made a tackle in the second half. Like Boone, Florida coach Billy Napier credits Williams for preparing himself to be ready when his number is called.

“It’s a great opportunity,” UF coach Billy Napier said of Williams getting the start. “In that room, you’ve got some veteran players — Ventrell and Amari [Burney] — and then you’ve got some guys that haven’t played a ton of football. That doesn’t mean they haven’t been working and preparing for this opportunity. The benefit of how we practice is those guys get the same amount of reps. They’ve been able to learn and process and improve fundamentally.”

