Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022: Here's everything that was announced

By Jennifer Young
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaTka_0hwXOqm700

Xbox has just aired its showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. During the show, several new games were announced for Xbox Game Pass , as well as a release date for Deathloop, a new character for Overwatch 2, and much more.

If you didn't catch the show, we have you covered with our rundown of everything that was showcased at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022, or you can watch the full show below!

Persona 5 Royal

The show opened with a trailer for Persona 5 Royal , an enhanced re-release of Persona 5 coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 21. This was announced in June this year as part of the 25-year anniversary of Persona , and it's an addition to the Game Pass lineup that cements Phil Spencer's intention of bringing more Japanese titles to Xbox. Persona 5 Royal will come with all the DLC packs and will be available on Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

From the producers behind Nioh and Bloodborne, comes the action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty which was announced for Xbox Game Pass, no release date was confirmed but it will be a Day One title likely to arrive in 2023. The developers showcased the title with a new gameplay trailer which you can watch above.

Exoprimal

Also coming to Xbox consoles in the ambiguous release window of "2023" is Exoprimal , a Capcom multiplayer action game with 5-vs-5 PVP and PVE missions where players must fight off hordes of prehistoric monstrosities. The gameplay seems to revolve around upgrading exosuit armor and completing challenges set by a sinister artificial intelligence by the name of Leviathan. We covered everything we know about the game here .

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a cross-universe fighting game featuring characters from Persona, Under Night In-Birth and the RWBY web series to mention a few. The game was released in 2018 on Playstation, Switch and PC but will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Another 2D anime fighting game coming from Arc System Works, Guilty Gear Strive will also be arriving on Game Pass in Spring 2023. Guilty Gear Strive won the best fighting game at The Game Awards 2021 and is a fantastic entry drug into the Guilty Gear roster of titles.

Naraka: Bladepoint Yushan Ruins and Chapter 2 campaign mode

Naraka: Bladepoint arrived exclusively on Xbox as a console launch exclusive in June 2022, with a campaign mode "Showdown" released in August 2022. Today at the Tokyo Games Show we got a trailer for Chapter 2 of Showdown coming in October, and a whole new map "Yushan Ruins" coming to Xbox in December 2022. New heroes, game modes, and areas all showcased for the next iteration of the games campaign mode.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch will release on Xbox for the first time and in all its remastered glory. Xbox dropped the game onto Game Pass today to celebrate the launch of the Tokyo Games Show. Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Another surprise drop on Game Pass today was Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. The anniversary edition has arrived on Game Pass and is a popular, dialogue-heavy visual adventure game that can also be played with Xbox cloud touch controls .

Overwatch 2: New hero Kiriko

Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4 and is launching as a free-to-play title. At Xbox's showcase today, a new hero was revealed - Kiriko and her Fox Spirit companion. Kiriko will be a support character who can cleanse teammates of negative effects, teleport directly to allies in need, has healing abilities and wields a kunai. The developers have likened her healing skills to Mercy and Moira. Kiriko's Ultimate "Kitsune Rush" will summon a fox spirit that accelerates movement, attack speed and cooldowns of all allies in the vicinity.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The epic JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will also be arriving on Xbox Game Pass in 2023. The game started as a Kickstarter in 2020 and today showed a brand new gameplay trailer at the Xbox showcase. The game promises to be a love story of 90's JRPGs and will have over 100 playable characters. Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising is already available free on Game Pass if you need something to tide you over.

Dyson Sphere Program

Dyson Sphere Program is a sci-fi sim from Youthcat Studios, and comes to PC Game Pass on October 13. Manage your own intergalactic factory, strip-mine and explore the universe and research your procedurally generated planetary system. Dyson Sphere Program was inspired by Stellaris and the specific construction of dyson spheres in its game and has a major update coming in 2023 "Rise of the Dark Fog" bringing a new combat system to the gameplay.

Forza Horizon: 10 Year Anniversary

Forza Horizon will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary in October, and a new trailer was released at the show today displaying the Festival's locations over the years - Britain, Italy, France, Australia, Colarado and Mexico. The anniversary update for Forza Horizon 5 will drop on October 11 with a new story, fan-favorite soundtracks and a Midnight Battles mode. More info is to be released on this soon.

Palworld

Have you ever wanted Pokemon but with guns and grenades? Well Palworld is here and is the answer to those prayers. Palworld is a multiplayer open-world survival and crafting game where you collect Pokemon, uh, I mean "Pals" who will fight, farm and build for you. Palworld had already been touted for Steam but today was announced as coming to Xbox consoles in 2023.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Dropped on Xbox Game Pass today at the show, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is now free for all subscribers, it's also enhanced with 60 FPS support on Xbox Series X. Odyssey takes place across ancient Europe, retelling mythological stories of Athens and Sparta.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

FUGA: Melodies of Steel is a charming and somewhat bleak turn-based RPG with narrative adventure elements from CyberConnect2, and is now also available for download today on Xbox Game Pass. The announcement came with a brand-new trailer for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 which comes in 2023.

Deathloop

Finishing off the show, Xbox announced a release date for the much-anticipated drop of Deathloop , which comes to Game Pass on September 20. Even better, it can be pre-installed from today. The game was originally a Sony Playstation console exclusive however September marks the end of that 1-year deal. Advertisements for the game started to release this week and were spotted by keen fans on the Xbox dashboard, so while this wasn't a surprise announcement, Xbox fans will be happy to have an official date for the drop. On release, Deathloop will receive free Golden Loop updates which comes with a new weapon, enemies, upgrades, an extended ending and cross-platform matchmaking.

A big win for Xbox in Japan

In total, the show shared updates from 22 games on Xbox, which included 13 from Japanese developers. 3 new additions were dropped onto Game Pass for download today, and early 2023 is shaping up to be quite the jam-packed release window. Since the launch of Game Pass in Japan back in 2020, do you think this showcase has done enough to show fans Xbox is committed to bringing more Japanese titles?

Windows Central

Windows Central

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

