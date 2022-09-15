Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Alabama football makes statement with rare victory over UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide actually picked up a rare victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sept. 17. Victories are not rarities for the Alabama Crimson Tide, especially since Nick Saban took over the program as head coach. However, there is one team that they had a losing record against, and that was the UL Monroe Warhawks. They met three times in the past, with the Crimson Tide only win one of them.
College Football Upset Watch for Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
Marcus Freeman’s first Notre Dame win won’t win fans over
Marcus Freeman got his first win as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, albeit barely. The first two weeks of the 2022 season did not get off to the start that Notre Dame had expected. While a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was not not shocking, they did lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a massive upset. The Fighting Irish had the chance to get win No. 1 win not just on the year, but on head coach Marcus Freeman’s resume.
Cornhuskers ex-AD reveals Scott Frost’s bold statement when he was hired
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost was fired early this week after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Bill Moos, Nebraska’s former athletic director, hired Frost back in 2017, and he made some revealing comments this week. “Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and...
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
BYU football pays tribute to Oregon TE Spencer Webb with beautiful gesture
While playing at Autzen, BYU football went out of their way to honor Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically passed away this summer. Over the summer Oregon football suffered a painful loss with the death of tight end Spencer Webb. The 22-year-old tight end died in an accidental fall...
Oregon Ducks hosting 2 of nation's best 2024 quarterbacks this weekend
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks face a major test this weekend, as Dan Lanning's "progrum" hosts No. 12 BYU in a big-time matchup of West region powerhouses. Traditionally, college football programs make it a point to invite top prospects to their most noteworthy games and this weekend is no exception for ...
College football games today: Week 4 college football schedule, TV info
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
Notre Dame and Nebraska fans in a race to recruit Urban Meyer
On message boards, some fans of Notre Dame and Nebraska are pushing for their programs to hire Urban Meyer as their head coach. It may only be Week 3 of the college football season, but there are fanbases that are looking to find a new head coach for their favorite program.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
College football top plays: App State wins on Hail Mary, Oregon downs BYU
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Montana State's Offense
The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
College football top plays: Oklahoma, Baylor cruise to big wins
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. Now, No. 12 BYU battles No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State takes on Auburn in the afternoon slate.
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
College football Week 3 picks: Oklahoma will continue dominance vs. Nebraksa
Season record: 5-2 No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska. One of college football's most historic rivalries resumes Saturday when Oklahoma visits Nebraska for just the second meeting between these teams since 2010. Nebraska basically hit rock bottom last week when Georgia Southern pulled off a shocking 45-42 upset win in Lincoln....
Best Week 3 prop bets for Georgia-South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs open their conference schedule with an SEC East showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3. So far the Bulldogs have yet to be tested as they have given up just three points in two games against Oregon and Samford. Now they will face off with a new look South Carolina squad in Columbia.
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, makes football season debut at Jesuit, catches 48-yard pass
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom West Linn senior Jackson Shelstad, a four-star basketball recruit, made his season debut for the Lions football team in Thursday’s 31-20 victory at Jesuit. It was Shelstad’s first game since his freshman season, after which he gave up the sport to focus ...
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
