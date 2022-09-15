ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Alabama football makes statement with rare victory over UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide actually picked up a rare victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Sept. 17. Victories are not rarities for the Alabama Crimson Tide, especially since Nick Saban took over the program as head coach. However, there is one team that they had a losing record against, and that was the UL Monroe Warhawks. They met three times in the past, with the Crimson Tide only win one of them.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Marcus Freeman’s first Notre Dame win won’t win fans over

Marcus Freeman got his first win as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, albeit barely. The first two weeks of the 2022 season did not get off to the start that Notre Dame had expected. While a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was not not shocking, they did lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a massive upset. The Fighting Irish had the chance to get win No. 1 win not just on the year, but on head coach Marcus Freeman’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Montana State's Offense

The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
BOZEMAN, MT
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Oklahoma, Baylor cruise to big wins

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. Now, No. 12 BYU battles No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State takes on Auburn in the afternoon slate.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game

The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Sports

College football Week 3 picks: Oklahoma will continue dominance vs. Nebraksa

Season record: 5-2 No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska. One of college football's most historic rivalries resumes Saturday when Oklahoma visits Nebraska for just the second meeting between these teams since 2010. Nebraska basically hit rock bottom last week when Georgia Southern pulled off a shocking 45-42 upset win in Lincoln....
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

