Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham mansplains his federal abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week federal abortion ban, contradicting his previous stance on states' rights.
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
Republicans Are Desperately Trying to Change Their Tune on Abortion
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the months following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, popular support for abortion has energized Democrats—especially women—and cut into Republicans’ polling leads ahead of the midterms. The latest Pew...
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
How Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban compares to other countries’ laws
Republican were right to be perplexed by the timing of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s abortion bill. But its substance is not as extreme as some think; many countries have even tougher restrictions on abortion
Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC's Joy Reid claims late-term abortion is a 'made up term'
MSNBC's The Reidout host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that "late-term abortion" is a "made up" term. Reid had been discussing Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., new abortion bill, the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act," which she called a "dangerous, ugly, desperation move." Graham's bill limits abortion far later...
Lindsey Graham, Who Said He Didn’t Want A National Abortion Ban, Just Introduced One (But Doesn’t Want To Call It That)
After previously saying the issue of abortion should be left to the states, Sen. Lindsey Graham now wants abortions banned in the US after 15 weeks.
Republicans tried to sidestep the issue of abortion. Now they're seeking a reset.
Republicans’ first step was admitting they had an abortion problem. Now, GOP candidates are racing to limit self-inflicted damage — and trying to blunt Democrats’ edge on the issue — before November’s midterm elections. For some, that has meant walking back support for a total...
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal and...
New Polling Pours Cold Water on Lindsey Graham's Abortion Gamble
A majority of both Republicans and Democrats say they don't think politicians are "informed enough" to create fair abortion policies.
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Another state passed a near-total abortion ban. The fight is all over the map
Good luck trying to keep on top of the fight for abortion rights in the US. It's everywhere, all over the map, and it's all happening right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats call Indiana’s near-total abortion ban a ‘death sentence’
Law, which takes effect today, contains narrow exceptions and effectively wipes out abortion access for 1.5m people in the state
West Virginia legislature approves abortion ban, headed to governor for signature
West Virginia’s legislature approved a sweeping abortion ban on Tuesday, only allowing the procedure in cases of medical emergencies, rape and incest. The bill, known as HB 302, will now head to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice (R), who called a special session of the legislature in July to “clarify and modernize” the state’s abortion laws in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
GOP's nominee for Nevada governor says he would oppose national abortion limits if passed by Congress
The GOP's nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. "It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that," Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. "That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics."
With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform
Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
Comments / 0