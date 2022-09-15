Thursday: The young core of the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns scored a coup in recruiting by landing Arch Manning, and it sounds like they paid a hefty sum to do so. Manning took his official visit to Texas in June, and the Longhorns spared no expense in making it a memorable trip. According to records obtained by Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic, the university spent $280,000 for food, accommodations, and other luxuries for Manning and eight other recruits that visited on the weekend of June 17.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO