NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
makeitmissoula.com
Lucrative Business Ideas To Start in Missoula
Missoula is a city that takes pride in its alluring scenery, rich agricultural soil, and fishing grounds for westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Population-wise, the municipality is the third largest among the State of Montana’s counties, with a population of 119,533 but ranks 25th in land area size. The economy of this city rests on five main sectors. These include agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and tourism.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 434 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Looking for a cool trip? Think Philipsburg.
With fall comes a lot of travel for most of us, and even if it doesn't, Philipsburg, Montana is a delightful stop whether you're on you're way to an event or are making it your destination. A Historical Marker commemorating miner James Jones escape to Philipsburg from an attacking band...
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Missoula developer, tenants push back against ‘lies’ around housing project
The owner of a downtown apartment building who plans to redevelop the property defended his reputation against claims made by a member of the Missoula City Council.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
University of Montana Landscaper Trolls Students with Cosplay
As the saying goes "If you love your job. You will never work a day in your life." As someone who loves coming to work (most of the time) I can tell you that the saying is mostly true. Like most things in life, sometimes you have to "spice things up a little." For a University of Montana landscaper, he chose a great way to "spice things up." Dare we say "THATS ONE SPICY MEATBALL!"
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
COVID-19 outbreak prompts restrictions at Philipsburg medical facility
A COVID-19 outbreak has prompted restrictions to be put in place at Granite County Medical Center in Philipsburg.
