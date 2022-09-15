ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart assesses a major area of growth for Stetson Bennett this season

By Sam Gillenwater
Todd Kirkland | Getty Images

Kirby Smart’s defense has been up to par so far through Georgia’s first two games. The Bulldogs have allowed just three points over the course of their two victories over Oregon and Samford. Be that as it may, the offense has been a juggernaut as well. The key to that has been the continued improvement of Stetson Bennett. In Smart’s opinion, excelling last year in their title run worked wonders for his QB.

Smart talked about Bennett’s improvements and growth during his press conference Tuesday. He says Bennett’s confidence has soared through the roof while his top-tier preparation has remained to pair with it.

“I think confidence in himself. That’s the biggest change,” said Smart. “I mean he prepared the right way last year, he continues to prepare in the right way in terms of what he watches on Monday, Tuesday Wednesday. Knows what the answers are, what run checks we have, what pass checks we have, what decision-making process we have.”

Bennett has had a phenomenal start to his senior season. He has thrown for a 75.4% completion rate for 300 plus yards in both games and three touchdowns. Bennett has also accounted for two rushing scores.

As he continues to get more reps, Smart sees Bennett only getting better. His steady growth has given him the confidence to shine on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Bennett took advantage of it last season and has started this year doing the same.

“He gets better and better with different reps. He’s got confidence in himself,” said Smart. “When you see yourself play well, I think that helps the quarterback be able to play with a little more composure.”

The defense is almost always going to be there for Georgia and Kirby Smart to lean back on. Still, their offensive output over the first two weeks has helped them become the No. 1 team in the land. Bennett is the catalyst of that and will continue to be as the Bulldogs open SEC play this weekend on the road against South Carolina.

