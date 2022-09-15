ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BWI Photos: Penn State's Sept. 14 Practice

By Ryan Snyder
Linebackers Abdul Carter and Tyler Elsdon (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State is now just a few days out from its biggest nonconference game of the season. Following last year’s 28-20 win over Auburn inside Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions will now travel to Jordan Hare Stadium for what’s expected to be a fun atmosphere Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are 2-0 to start the season with plenty of questions that still need to be answered.

“We’ll know a lot more about our team come Saturday night than we do at this stage,” head coach James Franklin said following practice Wednesday. “On the road, this atmosphere, this type of opponent, the athleticism that they have; we’ll have a much better idea of who we are.”

As is the case each Wednesday, Penn State opened its doors to the media yesterday evening to watch about 20 minutes of practice. Fans can check out BWI photographer Daniel Althouse’s photo gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujJjw_0hwXODn800
Safety Zakee Wheatley (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZiYn_0hwXODn800
Wide receiver Anthony Ivey (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDXis_0hwXODn800
Penn State head coach James Franklin (Credit: Daniel Althouse/Blue White Illustrated)

