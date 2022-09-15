ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 43

Karen Love
5d ago

Doesn’t America have enough issues with crime with our own citizens???? What a loser President and administration we have right now.

Reply(10)
24
Mick
5d ago

in the last 2 years 5 million of them have been left across the border and nothing's been done !!!!🖕🏻who cares about 3 😁

Reply(4)
10
Bill Snedeker
5d ago

Unfortunately feeling as though covering their eyes has not successfully kept them from being correctly identified by anyone that is somewhat vaguely familiar with what they look like, but good try. nonetheless.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend

ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
NOGALES, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Pennsylvania#Arizona#Mexico City#Violent Crime#The District Court
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family

SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
SAN LORENZO, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you

PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
TUCSON, AZ
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
KGUN 9

State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case

PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTAR.com

300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson

PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy