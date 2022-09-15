ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMUR.com

New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival celebrates Scottish heritage

LINCOLN, N.H. — The 47th New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival took place Saturday in Lincoln. Scottish clans across New England gathered to honor their culture. NHSCOT executive director Terri Wiltse said she was excited for this day. "It's been a long time since it's looked like this at...
LINCOLN, NH
nhbr.com

Gresley Residence apartments wins Manchester Historic Association honor

The historic Gresley Residence has been named this year’s recipient of the Restoration of a Historic Landmark Award from The Manchester Historic Association, which annually presents the Historic Preservation Awards to recognize and support individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the city.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

A Visit to Wonderful Winchester

The Ashuelot River was the lifeblood of Winchester from its earliest days, and by the 1880s, it powered two major mills employing more than 300 workers between them. Both manufactured Union beavers, a type of woolen cloth with a brushed surface to mimic fur. Four wooden box companies, a cotton...
WINCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport

It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
MANCHESTER, NH
vermontbiz.com

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital appoints new CFO

Jennifer Griffey, former controller at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton in South Carolina, has been appointed chief financial officer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital(link is external), effective Aug 15. Griffey is a seasoned professional with more than 15 years of combined experience in the field of health care finance. Prior...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontbiz.com

Woodstock Inn & Resort names new human resources director

Judy Geiger, former director of human resources at Killington/Pico Ski Resort, has joined the Woodstock Inn & Resort(link is external) in the same capacity, effective Sept 12. She succeeds Ann Tucker, who will retire after a brief transition period. In her new role, Geiger will lead all aspects of recruitment...
WOODSTOCK, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Mobile Health Clinic To Serve Northern N.H.

LITTLETON – Rural residents in Coos and Grafton counties will soon have access to a mobile health clinic, the culmination of more than a year of planning. Launch ceremonies for the Northern NH Mobile Health Clinic took place Sept. 15 at four participating hospitals: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
COOS COUNTY, NH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
Seacoast Current

Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School

A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith

CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
MEREDITH, NH
103.7 WCYY

Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire

The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

MacFadzen requests recount in Belknap County sheriff primary

LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff challenger Mike MacFadzen filed Friday for a recount after losing to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright by a narrow margin of just 152 votes. MacFadzen was not immediately available for comment, but stated in a Facebook post that “due to the small margin, we will be requesting a formal recount via the Secretary of State’s office. We are also awaiting information on write-ins that we received on the Democratic ballots that will help us shape where we go from here.”
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
compassvermont.com

TDS Announces Fiber Construction to Begin in Several Vermont Towns

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) will begin building a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in various Vermont communities later this year. Residents and businesses in villages such as Baltimo will receive what's known as the "gold standard" of internet connections.re, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. Approximately 9,000 addresses...
VERMONT STATE

