Read full article on original website
cooper1
2d ago
This needs to stop. I’m tired of paying for free everything!!!! Write or call Regina and and her council to start charging fares.
Reply(4)
4
Richard Hernandez
2d ago
Nah nope hell no! The tax payers should not pick up any tab for amy college student. If students want to change Amythimh it shoukd be to lower tuition. Now they can pay for oublic transportation.
Reply
3
Related
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson teacher paints murals on campus
Rio Vista Elementary School’s campus is filled with colorful murals painted by one of their teachers.
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
El Charro Cafe celebrates 100th anniversary
El Charro Café is celebrating their 100th anniversary. President Raymond Flores says, “it’s a story of Monica Flynn who started it, my mom’s great-great-aunt and my mom who took it
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
KOLD-TV
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business during Hispanic Heritage Month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marked Mexican Independence Day and the second day of Hispanic Heritage Month. From September 15 to October 15, there are events all across Tucson to celebrate and honor Hispanic culture. Friday, the oldest, continuously operating Mexican restaurant in the country celebrated a major...
KOLD-TV
Long-lost de Kooning painting back at University of Arizona museum
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A homecoming 37 years in the making. The “Woman Ochre” by artist Willem de Kooning was stolen back in 1985 from the University of Arizona Art Museum. Now, it’s back in the hands of art exhibitors in Tucson, after being successfully restored at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marketplace.org
Arizona grapples with balancing growth and a limited water supply
Rancho Sahuarita is a planned community south of Tucson. It’s in the desert, but it still has a lake that’s so big, if you stand on one side, you can’t see all the way to the other end. And it has a water park with slides, water cannons and tunnels.
KOLD-TV
New interactive map helps Pima County families find parks, playgrounds to enjoy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has a new tool to make it easier for families to find nearby recreational options. Simply type in your address to find the locations near you where your kids can play. The interactive map show locations for several amenities, attractions, courts, fields...
KOLD-TV
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
Nightclub for young adults with special needs in Tucson
A new nightclub in Tucson for ages 18 and older encourages anyone with special needs or a disability to join them for a dance party.
KOLD-TV
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business
“There’s not doubt it’s serious”: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
Comments / 9