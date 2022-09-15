The Ohio State Buckeyes just annihilated Toledo in their final non-conference game of the season, 77-21. C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before giving way to Kyle McCord late in the third quarter. For the second time in as many years and we believe also the second time in school history, three different receivers have gone over 100 yards in a single game (Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO