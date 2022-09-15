Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buckeye Defense Stymies Toledo, Despite Missing Three Starters
Look, there are going to be a lot of people who are looking for something to complain about today and the easy target is going to be the defense. To those people: stop over-reacting. Dequan Finn is maybe the best skill position athlete that Ohio State has faced so far...
TreVeyon Henderson Leaves Ohio State Game With Apparent Injury
TreVeyon Henderson scored the first touchdown of Saturday night's game, but I'm not sure when we'll see him again. As the Buckeye offense took the field for the second drive of the night, Henderson was seen walking gingerly to the locker room with a couple of athletic trainers. He was walking without his left shoe.
Watch Ryan Day’s Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo
The Ohio State Buckeyes just annihilated Toledo in their final non-conference game of the season, 77-21. C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before giving way to Kyle McCord late in the third quarter. For the second time in as many years and we believe also the second time in school history, three different receivers have gone over 100 yards in a single game (Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard).
Halftime Analysis: Stroud, Harrison Jr. Look Completely Unstoppable
It was my hope this week that Ohio State would have a clinical performance after two straight games of mostly high execution. It sure seems they've settled into an offensive rhythm as they prepare for Big Ten play to begin next week. The Buckeyes racked up a ridiculous 287 yards...
