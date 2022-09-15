ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Fantasy Football Rankings#Nfl Fantasy#Sportsline#Lions
CBS Sports

Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week

Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report

Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 2: Picks and preview

Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday

Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Questionable for Sunday

Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Ingram was able to log limited sessions during Week 2 prep, which can't be said for the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. Both Kamara and Ingram are questionable for Week 2, but the latter has a better shot to suit up Sunday given their respective activity levels this week. In the end, Ingram's availability and potential increased workload will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville

Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy