Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez Earned Respect of Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles respect the Detroit Lions after facing them in Week 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Chargers Reveal Justin Herbert Has Rib Cartilage Fracture
The star QB underwent further testing after sustaining the injury late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
ESPN
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
Ravens-Dolphins Week 2 Predictions Roundup
The majority of the pundits expect the Ravens to beat the Dolphins in Week 2. Here's the Predictions roundup.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Adam Schefter Suggests 1 Player Could Take Over After Elijah Mitchell Injury
The San Francisco 49ers must replace last year's breakout backfield star after placing Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve with an MCL sprain. Adam Schefter believes another rookie could once again run with an opportunity. Appearing on ESPN's Fantasy Focus, the NFL insider told Field Yates that the 49ers will...
Yardbarker
NFL Week 2: Picks and preview
Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Questionable for Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Ingram was able to log limited sessions during Week 2 prep, which can't be said for the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. Both Kamara and Ingram are questionable for Week 2, but the latter has a better shot to suit up Sunday given their respective activity levels this week. In the end, Ingram's availability and potential increased workload will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
Comments / 0