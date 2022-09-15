ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loans: Senior citizens face mounting debt, too

By Devan Markham, Joe Khalil
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S61jv_0hwXNDkv00

( NewsNation ) — In the world of student loans, it’s not all young people racking up debt and having trouble paying the loans back. Millions of senior citizens also face mounting student loan debt.

When student loan debt first comes to mind, someone like 65-year-old Myrtis Whalen Hooson might not be your first thought.

“I had to defer our car payment a couple of times to make a student loan payment,” Hooson told NewsNation.

How much has student loan debt increased over time?

About 13 years ago, her husband, who has since died, became disabled. Hooson’s $9-an-hour job couldn’t support the family. So at 54 years old, she took out loans and went back to school to become a certified medical assistant.

“I was paying all my student loans, and paying on my student loans, and I was getting further and further in debt. It was stressful, not sleeping. Sometimes I didn’t even eat,” Hooson said.

She said she even cut back on groceries just to make her monthly student loan payments.

But Hooson’s story isn’t unique, and she is just one of 1.4 million Americans over 62 years old who are still paying back student loans. And for Americans 50 years old and older, that number jumps to more than 6 million with student debt.

In fact, collectively, seniors owe about $296 billion in student loan debt.

“When you think of the word ‘student’ in debt, you immediately think about a younger person. People over 60 have become the fastest-growing segment in the student loan market,” Barry Coleman with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling said.

He said that seniors do get overlooked, but also said the skyrocketing costs of college mean more Americans carry debt into their senior years. In some cases, paying off their own student debt while taking on more for their children.

How higher education institutions spend tuition dollars

“When a borrower defaults on federal student loans, the federal government can actually garnish up to 15% of Social Security payments,” Coleman explained.

He also said that about 40% of senior borrowers have defaulted.

“I did it for my family, so I can better our living,” Hooson said.

She understands people opposing loan forgiveness but hopes Americans don’t rush to judgment about who has student loan debt and why they have it.

If President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan does move forward, Hooson would benefit from it. However, there are plenty of other seniors who’ve taken out private loans who would not benefit from Biden’s plan.

Experts said that most seniors do qualify for income-driven repayment plans , which could lower monthly payments.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman shot inside Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon Isabelle indicted in death of girlfriend, 2-day old baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. Danielle Hoyle, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies reportedly found a 2-year-old boy with multiple bruises and marks. The sheriff’s […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Elderly People#K12#Student Loan Debt#Myrtis#Newsnation#Americans
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
Axios

Warren demands answers from Navient about student loan "scam" reports

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns Tuesday that one of the nation's largest student loan services may be misleading borrowers. Driving the news: Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Navient demanding answers about "troubling reports" that it is "attempting to scam borrowers out of student debt relief" by providing "misleading information" that could make them ineligible for loan forgiveness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money

The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
CREDITS & LOANS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy