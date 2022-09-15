Podcast: Culture Win, Injury Impact, Previewing Miami

Alex Frank and Russ Heltman had a ton to get to on the latest episode of Locked On Bearcats.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Alex Frank and I dove into a bunch of topics on the latest Locked On Bearcats podcast.

Tune in below for our thoughts on UC football's "culture" win against Kennesaw State, a look at Miami (OH), and the impact of recent injuries.

The Battle for the Victory Bell kicks off from Paycor Stadium at noon ET on Saturday. Fans can watch on ESPNU via fuboTV. Start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction

Luke Fickell: UC Players 'Definitely Know' All-Time Series Lead on the Line Against Miami

Ben Bryant: 'I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader'

Arquon Bush: 'Natural' Feeling Playing Outside Cornerback

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

PFF Slots Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Ninth on Week One Rookie Rankings

Final Huddle: UC Hammers Kennesaw State 63-10 in Home Opener

Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star Cornerback and a Linebacker Visiting for Home Opener

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets

Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: 'Going out West is Where I Would Like to go'

UC, John Brannen Settle Lawsuit

Report: UC/NC State Football Series Canceled

Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge; 2025 D-Lineman Sets Up Visit

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024

Bearcats Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Named to AAC Week One Honor Roll

Stars of the Game: UC/Arkansas

Season Predictions: Thoughts on Every 2022 UC Football Game

PFF Names UC Linebacking Unit Second-Best in College Football

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk