Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting axed just weeks ahead of production
Matthew McConaughey’s latest project, the football film Dallas Sting, has been scrapped just six weeks ahead of its planned production start date. The film, which was due to be directed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland, was going to tell the true story of a 1984 Dallas girls football team who travelled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden. Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
Complex
‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release
Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek...
wrestlinginc.com
Actor Cast In Kerry Von Erich Role Alongside Zac Efron In Upcoming Biopic
A new cast member has been added to the upcoming wrestling biopic, "Iron Claw," which "follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." Deadline announced that actor Jeremy Allen...
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Breaks Some Bad News to 'Sons of Anarchy' Fans
Shantaram could not be more different than Sons of Anarchy, but when Apple TV+ announced the show's premiere date, the accompanying picture showed Charlie Hunnam on a motorcycle. This might have been an attempt to lead Hunnam's fans into thinking his character, Lin Ford, was anything like Jax Teller. That is not the case though, as Hunnam recently told Entertainment Weekly that Shantaram is "radically different" from the show that made him a star.
spoilertv.com
Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star
Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
Amazon Freevee Has Secretly Shot A Jury Trial Docu-Style Comedy Series Starring James Marsden
EXCLUSIVE: There have been whispers for months about a top-secret courtroom docu-style comedy series filming to run on Amazon Freevee. We can reveal that the project, starring James Marsden (Enchanted, Westworld), is now in post-production and headed to the screen. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but details are under wraps amid speculation of the unique, genre-bending format centered around a jury trial,” a rep for the free, ad-supported platform told Deadline, declining further comment. The secrecy surrounding the filming was driven by the nature of the semi-improvised series which we hear employs a device similar to the...
Tulsa King: Premiere Date And Other Things To Know About The Sylvester Stallone Series
The Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown creator has a new crime drama coming to Paramount+.
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
