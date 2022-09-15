Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas station
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bail
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
Kirk Cousins provides Eagles defense with critical measuring stick in week 2
After a chaotic performance in week 1 that saw Jonathan Gannon’s unit gift Jared Goff and the Lions a lifeline, Philadelphia now braces itself for a far more intimidating quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 35 points in their Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions, a...
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.
Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
Michael Penix Jr. tosses four touchdowns as Washington stuns No. 11 Michigan State, 39-28
Washington Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put on a show Saturday against the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The junior finished 24-of-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns, helping lead the Huskies to a 39-28 upset victory over Michigan State. Penix began his standout performance with an 8-yard hook-up with...
Sanders’s Fiery Halftime Speech Sparks Jackson State in Rout
Jackson State responded to a call to action from their coach at halftime and outscored Grambling 45–7 in the second half for their first home win over their rivals since 1999.
Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Blowout Win Over Akron
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following the Vols' 63-6 win over Akron to discuss what he saw from his team in the victory. Heupel also touched on the injury news for Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman who each left the contest and did not return. Small's injury did ...
A.J. Brown Hopes Comparisons to Terrell Owens Quiet Down
The Eagles WR said he is on his own journey and added that, despite tying his career-high in yards vs. the Lions, he's had two that were better
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M
It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through September. Our best bets (6-1 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says the crowd atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI reminded him of a 'dinner party'
Joe Burrow said the Super Bowl atmosphere was lacking, suggesting the corporate nature of the game took away from the energy he felt in other playoff matches.
