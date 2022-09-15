ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service

Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
TechCrunch

Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120

Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
BUSINESS
The Conversation UK

Climate change: why tech companies must address emissions caused by streaming and scrolling

Technology companies have been having a difficult year. The increased cost of living is turning people away from streaming, cryptocurrencies are faltering, Amazon has raised its prime membership costs, as has Twitter for its premium subscription model Twitter Blue. The latter’s ongoing legal wranglings with Elon Musk have also called the platform’s valuation and future product offering into question.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Adsense#Big Tech Weekly#European#The European Union#Alphabet#Android#Guardian#The European Commission#Eu
pymnts

Amazon Antitrust Commitments ‘Appear Relevant’ to EU Concerns

Amazon appears to be on the right track in its attempts to appease EU antitrust authorities with regard to two probes opened by the European Commission (EC). The first investigation relates to Amazon’s use of non-public seller data. The second has to do with the way the Amazon Prime service and the Offer Display (previously known as the Buy Box) feature favor Amazon’s own retail business, as well as marketplace sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine

American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Netherlands
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EU eCommerce Firms Squeeze New Efficiencies Out of Automated Ad Spend, Analytics

In the contemporary eCommerce space, staying on top of expenditure can be a challenge that isn’t necessarily well-catered for by financial management tools imported from other sectors. For online retailers with international revenue streams, for example, financial management can involve multiple websites, currencies, payment methods and gateways, making that...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App

Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy