Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Amazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager says
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) may have to tweak its proposals to end two investigations into its business practices, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday following feedback from third parties on the issue.
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
Climate change: why tech companies must address emissions caused by streaming and scrolling
Technology companies have been having a difficult year. The increased cost of living is turning people away from streaming, cryptocurrencies are faltering, Amazon has raised its prime membership costs, as has Twitter for its premium subscription model Twitter Blue. The latter’s ongoing legal wranglings with Elon Musk have also called the platform’s valuation and future product offering into question.
South Korean Government Fines Google, Meta Approx. $71.8M for Violating Privacy Laws
Google and Meta can't seem to catch a break from legal battles. The South Korean government has recently fined the two tech giants a combined fine of approximately $71.8 million after finding they violated the country's data privacy law. You may remember that Meta is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit...
Amazon Antitrust Commitments ‘Appear Relevant’ to EU Concerns
Amazon appears to be on the right track in its attempts to appease EU antitrust authorities with regard to two probes opened by the European Commission (EC). The first investigation relates to Amazon’s use of non-public seller data. The second has to do with the way the Amazon Prime service and the Offer Display (previously known as the Buy Box) feature favor Amazon’s own retail business, as well as marketplace sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.
EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine
American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Judge dismisses claims Facebook, Google had secret digital advertising pact
A federal judge in the US has cleared Facebook and Google of collusion in relation to an online marketing deal between the two companies, while allowing the ongoing antitrust case against the latter to continue. As reported by The Verge (opens in new tab), Judge P. Kevin Castel claimed the...
DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mozilla throw weight behind bill targeting Big Tech ‘surveillance’
Tech companies fighting for data privacy in the US want to resurrect a forgotten old bill. A group of privacy-focused organizations have signed a letter imploring US Congress leaders to schedule a vote on a bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and promote user access to online privacy tools.
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
EU eCommerce Firms Squeeze New Efficiencies Out of Automated Ad Spend, Analytics
In the contemporary eCommerce space, staying on top of expenditure can be a challenge that isn’t necessarily well-catered for by financial management tools imported from other sectors. For online retailers with international revenue streams, for example, financial management can involve multiple websites, currencies, payment methods and gateways, making that...
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
