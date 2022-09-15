Read full article on original website
Adopt-a-Pet: Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's no surprise that Sandy, Waffles, and Pop Rocks are bursting with personality and would make great pets!. Waffles is a four-year-old Shepherd-mix. She still has a lot of puppy energy, but is also perfectly content to lay down and cuddle. Sandy is a two-year-old Shepherd-mix. She's...
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
On the Rocks festival to offer tastings, cocktails and competitions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers to a new event coming to the Tri-State. The On the Rocks cocktail festival is Sept. 16 in Newport. One of the most creative bar owners in the Tri-State, Jake Trevino, makes a cocktail and Krista Powers from Giving Voice Foundation talks about the event.
Here are the Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of stores that will be closing by the end of the year. The company recently announced it would be closing 150 stores and reducing its workforce by 20%. There are two local stores set to close:. 3451 Princeton Road,...
Report: Cincinnati ranks among deadliest cities in US
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report released by CBS News, Cincinnati has been ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the United States. That's based on the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report, the most recent year available, and data from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau. Violent crime is divided into four categories: aggravated assault, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape and robbery.
77-year-old Covington man with Alzheimer's has been found
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A 77-year-old man has been reported missing in Latonia Friday. Police say David Capek is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. He walked away from his family's home in the area of Earl and Leslie sometime last night or early this morning. When he was last...
11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Matthew Shepard's father to take part in LGBTQ+ event Ohio Allies and Advocates at GABP
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great American Ball Park is hosting a celebration of LGBTQ+ advocates on Sept. 15. One of the featured guests will be Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime in 1998. On the morning of October 7, he was found beaten, bloody, and tied to a fence, left to die. His murder moved people around the country and the world to act. And his parents started a foundation in their son's honor.
UC rallies from 10-point deficit to roll past Miami and take series lead in rivalry
CINCINNATI (AP) - Ben Bryant threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 38-17 on Saturday for a series lead in the Battle for the Victory Bell. The 126th Battle for the Victory Bell ended in coach...
Report: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer
CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer, according to a report. Parenting specialists at the Cleveland Clinic say a report on grandparents and babysitting in evolution and human behavior shows this to be true. Researchers looked at more than 500 older adults and found that seniors who...
Missing Hillsboro man with dementia found safe
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two injured in a gunfight and crash on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager and a man were hurt during a gunfight on I-75 that turned into a car crash. Two cars got into I-75 northbound near the Towne Street exit Wednesday night at about 10:30. According to the crash report both were involved in the gunfight. At some...
Local man driving push for more Black and brown male educators in schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a push to put more Black and brown male educators in preschool, and the man leading that charge is Carlton Collins. Collins in the program manager for the Literacy Lab and the Leading Men Fellowship Cincinnati (LMFC). His passion for filling this gap started years before...
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
The pandemic means more of us are experiencing decision fatigue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If the decisions you need to make now feel a bit more difficult after the past few pandemic years, you could have decision fatigue. For the past few years we've had decisions piling up:. Do I need to wear a mask?. Is it safe to sit by...
