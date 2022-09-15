CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great American Ball Park is hosting a celebration of LGBTQ+ advocates on Sept. 15. One of the featured guests will be Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime in 1998. On the morning of October 7, he was found beaten, bloody, and tied to a fence, left to die. His murder moved people around the country and the world to act. And his parents started a foundation in their son's honor.

