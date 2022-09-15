ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: Cincinnati ranks among deadliest cities in US

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report released by CBS News, Cincinnati has been ranked among the top 20 deadliest cities in the United States. That's based on the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report, the most recent year available, and data from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau. Violent crime is divided into four categories: aggravated assault, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape and robbery.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

77-year-old Covington man with Alzheimer's has been found

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A 77-year-old man has been reported missing in Latonia Friday. Police say David Capek is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. He walked away from his family's home in the area of Earl and Leslie sometime last night or early this morning. When he was last...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WKRC

Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Matthew Shepard's father to take part in LGBTQ+ event Ohio Allies and Advocates at GABP

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Great American Ball Park is hosting a celebration of LGBTQ+ advocates on Sept. 15. One of the featured guests will be Dennis Shepard, the father of Matthew Shepard. Matthew was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime in 1998. On the morning of October 7, he was found beaten, bloody, and tied to a fence, left to die. His murder moved people around the country and the world to act. And his parents started a foundation in their son's honor.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer

CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer, according to a report. Parenting specialists at the Cleveland Clinic say a report on grandparents and babysitting in evolution and human behavior shows this to be true. Researchers looked at more than 500 older adults and found that seniors who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Missing Hillsboro man with dementia found safe

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Two injured in a gunfight and crash on I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager and a man were hurt during a gunfight on I-75 that turned into a car crash. Two cars got into I-75 northbound near the Towne Street exit Wednesday night at about 10:30. According to the crash report both were involved in the gunfight. At some...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

