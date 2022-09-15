A California man pleaded guilty to threatening dictionary company Merriam-Webster after the firm changed its definitions of “woman”, “female” and “girl.”Authorities say that Jeremy David Hanson sent violent messages to the company last October stating that their headquarters “should be shot up and bombed.”Prosecutors also say that he wrote that editors involved in creating the definitions should be “hunted down and shot.”As a result of the threats, the company closed offices in Springfield, Massachusetts, and New York for five days.Hanson first wrote to the company stating his opposition to their adding gender identity to their definition of “female.”“It is absolutely...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO