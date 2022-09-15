ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

The Independent

California man admits threatening Merriam-Webster over definitions of ‘woman’ and ‘girl’

A California man pleaded guilty to threatening dictionary company Merriam-Webster after the firm changed its definitions of “woman”, “female” and “girl.”Authorities say that Jeremy David Hanson sent violent messages to the company last October stating that their headquarters “should be shot up and bombed.”Prosecutors also say that he wrote that editors involved in creating the definitions should be “hunted down and shot.”As a result of the threats, the company closed offices in Springfield, Massachusetts, and New York for five days.Hanson first wrote to the company stating his opposition to their adding gender identity to their definition of “female.”“It is absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
Reason.com

Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services

Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
ELDORADO, TX
Axios

FBI arrests woman in connection to Boston Children's Hospital hoax bomb threat

A Massachusetts woman was arrested for allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital last month, the FBI announced Thursday. The big picture: Boston Children's Hospital and other children’s hospitals have been under siege from far-right activists for providing health care for transgender and non-binary youth, Axios' Steph Solis reports.
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

First Class Passenger Sentenced to Prison for Interfering With Crew During Diverted Flight

A New York woman who was seated in first class landed herself a four-month prison sentence for interfering with the crew after the flight was diverted. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and another female first-class passenger were removed from a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year after they displayed intimidating behavior toward the staff once the flight was diverted to Pheonix, ABC News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
ValueWalk

Ending Oklahoma’s New “Grotesque Execution-Spree”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2022) – The Washington Post reports that Oklahoma is about to begin a “state-sponsored killing spree” by resuming “botched and excruciatingly painful executions” – “ordeals that have left condemned people writhing and moaning” – by using lethal injections to execute 25 murderers in the coming 28 months.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Tourist jailed nearly ten years after $2 taxi fare dispute because court made devastating typo

A tourist was jailed in a $2 taxi fair dispute after a court made a typo turning a misdemeanour into a felony. Angus McCoubrey and a friend were in Brookline in the Boston metropolitan area in April 2013 when they got out of a taxi because they thought the driver was taking a circuitous way to increase the fare. They exited the vehicle and left $5 on the front seat, which was $2 less than the price, according to The Boston Globe. The driver reported the incident to a nearby police officer, who brought a charge of taxi fare...
BROOKLINE, MA
The Associated Press

Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference. The judge noted the “incredibly offensive” message on Packer’s sweatshirt before imposing the sentence. “It seems to me that he wore that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what the reason was because Mr. Packer hasn’t told us,” Nichols said. Photographs of Packer wearing the sweatshirt went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore it, he “fatuously” replied, “Because I was cold,” a federal prosecutor said in a court filing.
VIRGINIA STATE
