Brian Baldinger with Joe Rose: "Dolphins are Stacked"

Say the phrase "greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl" out loud, and the name of Dan Marino will be on the short list of responses from diehard NFL fans. Marino only played in a Super Bowl once during his 17-year career with the Miami Dolphins--through little fault of his own--as his teams simply weren't good enough. He has since seen the likes of Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford become Super Bowl champions after leaving the franchises that drafted them. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently admitted that he contemplated chasing a ring with another team late in his playing days.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO