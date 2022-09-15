Brian Baldinger with Joe Rose: "Dolphins are Stacked"
The Miami Dolphins put together an impressive opening week performance beating the New England Patriots 20-7. The Dolphins have room to grow and improve as the season progresses. Miami has a tough road game coming up on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Audacy NFL Insider Brian Baldinger joined The Joe Rose Show on Thursday morning to tell us why he's bullish on the Dolphins early on in the season. You can listen to our conversation with Baldy right here!
