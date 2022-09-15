The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...

ELY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO