Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
2news.com
Nevada State Parks will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on September 24
Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada. Nevada Public Lands Day...
Weapons-grade plutonium removed from Nevada 4 years ahead of schedule
The Department of Energy has removed weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to Nevada during President Donald Trump's term, resolving the matter four years ahead of schedule.
kunr.org
Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine
Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
Reward doubles in search for wild horse killers in Nevada
The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of U.S. Highway 50.A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.The bureau announced on Thursday the American Wild Horse...
kunr.org
Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates
Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas Weekly
Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis
Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
FOX Reno
Nevada gubernatorial debate between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 4
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The only confirmed gubernatorial debate ahead of the November election between Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo will air on News 4 in early October. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct....
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbeque
Many of Nevada's Republican candidates running in this years election were there to speak to voters. Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
2news.com
Report: Housing Market Now ‘Level’
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'. Homes are selling, however, it is just taking more time.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
foxla.com
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
nevadacurrent.com
Retailers endorse Lombardo, skip U.S. Senate race for now
A Nevada retail industry association is casting its lot with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the state’s gubernatorial race, and is taking a pass in the race for U.S. Senate and three of four House races. “Governor Sisolak was given an...
Comments / 1