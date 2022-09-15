Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
BET
Ex-Cop Convicted for George Floyd Murder Moved to Medium-Security Federal Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been transferred from a Minnesota state prison, where he was frequently held in solitary confinement, to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. The AP reports that...
Derek Chauvin, former officer who killed George Floyd, is moved to Arizona prison
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison to a federal facility in Arizona where he may be held under less-restrictive conditions.
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after stealing numerous identities and "claiming thousands of dollars in fraudulent refunds" from the IRS. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, Wilmer Alexander Garcia Meza, of Waukegan, Illinois used numerous other individuals' identifying personal details -- such as names, dates of births, and foreign passports -- to obtain ITINs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
Boston woman arrested in Plymouth after allegedly throwing cash register on the floor of a local restaurant
“She ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.”. A Boston woman was arrested in Plymouth after she allegedly became upset by the service at a local restaurant and took her frustrations on out on its cash register, police said. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of...
Men hired homeless people to cash their fake checks, feds say. Many got arrested
“The homeless individuals bore the brunt of this conduct as many of them ended up serving significant periods of incarceration while the defendants just drove away.”
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
A sudden homecoming for one of the people sent back to prison with no warning
Hours after a story aired on NPR's Morning Edition last week, a federal judge found "extraordinary circumstances" that called for Eva Cardoza's release from a federal prison in Connecticut.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son’s shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for 11 fentanyl deaths
Aaron Broussard was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths that were tied to controlled substances he sold. Those who died thought they were taking Adderall, but they actually ingested fentanyl.
A GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis — ordered to pay restitution for killing her alleged rapist — has raised over $235K
A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
Nationwide "Grandparent Scam" Perps Begin Receiving Prison Sentences
The perpetrators of a nationwide "Grandparent Scam" that took money from elderly people have started receiving prison sentences following work by the IRS Criminal Investigation division.
Identity Theft Victims Scammed For Over $600,000 In Pennsylvania
Two Pennsylvania residents have been sentenced after being found part of an elaborate identity theft scheme with hundreds of unknowing victims. PENNSYLVANIA | Nana Mensah, age 37, of Delaware, has been sentenced to 8 years and 3 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. Mensah was convicted on 15 counts of mail fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft. Additionally, Mensah is to pay $357,566 in restitution to Sprint, Inc.
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers
BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
Woman Gets Prison Sentence And Is Fined For Acting Out On Flight
In 2021, a woman caused a ruckus on board an American Airlines flight. It was apparently so bad that the pilot had to divert the plane to Arizona. Today, as reported by several news outlets, a US district judge handed down a sentence to the defendant, Kelly Pichardo of New York.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0