Worcester, MA

Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after stealing numerous identities and "claiming thousands of dollars in fraudulent refunds" from the IRS. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, Wilmer Alexander Garcia Meza, of Waukegan, Illinois used numerous other individuals' identifying personal details -- such as names, dates of births, and foreign passports -- to obtain ITINs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison

A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son’s shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
A GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis — ordered to pay restitution for killing her alleged rapist — has raised over $235K

A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
Identity Theft Victims Scammed For Over $600,000 In Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania residents have been sentenced after being found part of an elaborate identity theft scheme with hundreds of unknowing victims. PENNSYLVANIA | Nana Mensah, age 37, of Delaware, has been sentenced to 8 years and 3 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. Mensah was convicted on 15 counts of mail fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft. Additionally, Mensah is to pay $357,566 in restitution to Sprint, Inc.
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
