Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues

The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24

MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franchising.com

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening

Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Gives Chemical Spill Update

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed the Council regarding the chemical spill that occurred at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35. Over 43,000...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
wbrc.com

A Work In The Garden

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly Hayes teaches second grade in Cullman and her husband Jonathan is a teacher and coach. They also have a son and daughter and if that sounds like a full life, it’s only the beginning. To say they are gardeners would be a bit of an understatement, and now their backyard organic garden has garnered national recognition.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
ONEONTA, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

