CBS News
Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting
AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Lexington Park man arrested, charged following workplace shooting
UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive. According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job. Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and […]
SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022
Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
Bay Net
Collision Involving A Motorcycle In Tall Timbers Under Investigation
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building. Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage...
Bay Net
2 Being Flown Out After Serious Crash In St. Mary’s Involving A Motorcycle
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that is sending two to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 16, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Hickory Nut Drive for a reported crash.
Bay Net
10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Handgun From Three St. Mary's County Residences During Drug Bust
A monthlong investigation led to police making a massive drug bust in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced. California resident Tercell Javon Blackiston, 34, is facing multiple charges following the execution of search and seizure warrants at three residences he used to allegedly store and distribute cocaine in St. Mary’s County, officials said.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
fox5dc.com
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Laurel; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene late Thursday night in Howard County. The hit-ad-run crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel. Officers believe the...
Police arrested passed out driver; find handgun and two extended magazines
Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male […]
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on MD-295 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning involving a motorcycle. According to U.S. Park Police, the driver is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of 7:30 a.m., MD-295/Baltimore Washington Parkway's...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Drug Dealer Arrested; Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Firearm
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.
Bay Net
Two Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into The Gold Mine Saloon In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident into a building in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road. Crews arrived within minutes and found the single vehicle had struck the Gold Mine Saloon....
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
