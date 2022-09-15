ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Lexington Park man arrested, charged following workplace shooting

UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive. According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job. Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and […]
SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022

Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Handgun From Three St. Mary's County Residences During Drug Bust

A monthlong investigation led to police making a massive drug bust in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced. California resident Tercell Javon Blackiston, 34, is facing multiple charges following the execution of search and seizure warrants at three residences he used to allegedly store and distribute cocaine in St. Mary’s County, officials said.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
Police arrested passed out driver; find handgun and two extended magazines

Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male […]
St. Mary’s Drug Dealer Arrested; Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Firearm

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.
