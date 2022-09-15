AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO