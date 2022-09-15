ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
The Spun

Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker

Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.

Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
