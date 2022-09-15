Read full article on original website
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
9/16 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Bishop Dwenger 0 Carroll 31Homestead 21 Snider 49North Side 42 Bishop Luers 16Northrop 17 Concordia 24Wayne 55 South Side 30New Haven 7 Norwell 59East Noble 21 Leo 28Columbia City 42 DeKalb 7Bellmont 0 Huntington North 47Adams Central 42 Heritage 7Monroe Central 19 South Adams 35Jay County 7 Bluffton 34Southern Wells 6 Woodlan 46Fairfield 7 West […]
Indiana high school football scores: Week 5 statewide results
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7 Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33 Andrean 42, Highland 7 ...
Bishop Dwenger girls volleyball sweeps North Side
Junior Eva Hudson led the Saints with a team-high 11 kills, while Gabbie Stores finished second with seven.
No. 10 Homestead sweeps team, individual titles in girls golf sectional
Homestead swept the team and individual titles at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Bluffton.
East Central Indiana football Week 5 rundown: Scores, stats, rundowns from every game
East Central Indiana saw four teams pick up wins Friday night, which included a team winning its first game of the season, another moving to 4-1 and two pitching shutouts. Here are the scores, available statistics and breakdowns of every area Week 5 game:. Lafayette Jefferson 55, Muncie Central 0.
