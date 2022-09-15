ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

9/16 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

Bishop Dwenger 0 Carroll 31Homestead 21 Snider 49North Side 42 Bishop Luers 16Northrop 17 Concordia 24Wayne 55 South Side 30New Haven 7 Norwell 59East Noble 21 Leo 28Columbia City 42 DeKalb 7Bellmont 0 Huntington North 47Adams Central 42 Heritage 7Monroe Central 19 South Adams 35Jay County 7 Bluffton 34Southern Wells 6 Woodlan 46Fairfield 7 West […]
HIGH SCHOOL
