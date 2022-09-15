ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Salina Central outscores Emporia High 56-24

The Emporia High football team scored first and last but it was not enough in a 56-24 loss to Salina Central Friday night. The Spartans scored on their first possession, Alex Allemang kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Emporia High a 3-0 lead. Salina Central scored the next 35...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Cross Country and Gymnastics on Saturday Schedule

The Emporia State and Emporia High cross country teams and Emporia High gymnastics team are on Saturday’s sports schedule. The Emporia State cross country teams will be running at the Missouri Southern stampede. Taylor Williams will be one of the Lady Hornets running. Tyler Swift will be one of...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State soccer team defeats Nebraska Kearney 4-1

The Emporia State soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 4-1 Friday night. Mackenzie Dimarco scored 3 of the goals, her third career hat trick. Hannah Woolery scored Emporia States’ first goal in the 15th minute of play to tie the match at 1. All 3 of Dimarcos goals came in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Week 3 of High School Football season

It’s week 3 of the High School football season. Emporia High will play at Salina Central. Both teams are 1-1 going into the contest. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they will need to match Centrals’ intensity. Senior Marco Robinson says last week’s loss has been a big...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia, KS
KVOE

Emporia State football team to host Missouri Western

The Emporia State football team hosts Missouri Western Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss. Coach Garin Higgins says they will need to execute offensively. Offensive lineman Hayden Reed says they will need to establish a running game. Defensive end Jordan Williams says...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lebo outlasts Madison 30-26 on Area Game of the Week, Area scores

The Lebo Wolves picked up their first win of the season 30-26 over the Madison Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. Madison opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior Bryson Turner. Lebo would answer on the next possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Konrade to senior Luke Davies to tie the game.
LEBO, KS
KVOE

Bagrock at the Granada: Red Hot Chili Pipers come to Emporia

The Red Hot Chili Pipers brought their “bagrock” style to Emporia’s Granada Theatre on Friday night. The band formed 20 years ago and won the BBC talent show “When Will I Be Famous” five years later to gain international attention. The Pipers perform a blend...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Highland Park High School is celebrating homecoming

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School celebrated spirit week this week leading up to their homecoming game tonight. “We are family here at Highland Park, so this is what brings us together,” Elena Ramirez-Johnson, homecoming sponsor, said. “I believe that these kids deserve a time to celebrate and come together.” The school has hosted several […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Severe storms bring hail, wind, power outages to area; severe thunderstorm watch for Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee counties until midnight

A strong thunderstorm cluster brought numerous reports of severe weather to the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, and the risk of severe weather is not yet done. Active watch. *Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee counties: Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. Main concerns are winds up to 70 mph,...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

How to watch K-State game against Tulane

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are 2-0 on the season following a 40-12 beatdown of former Big 12 rival Missouri Tigers last Saturday. Up next is a matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who come to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tulane is also 2-0 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

A part of Red Kingdom in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part of Red Kingdom lies in Manhattan as chiefs collector Curt Herrman now holds a Guinness World record for the most chiefs memorabilia with over 1,110 items in his basement. Herrman previously broke the official world record a few years ago but now has this one.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

4-wheeler crash sends Americus, Iowa girls to Newman Regional Health

Two youths were hurt in a 4-wheeler crash near Americus on Saturday. Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga says the incident happened in the 600 block of Road 245 around 2:30 pm. The driver was a 12-year-old female from Americus, with a 13-year-old female from Iowa as the passenger. Zuniga says the driver lost control for currently unknown reasons, causing both driver and passenger to be ejected.
AMERICUS, KS

