KVOE
Salina Central outscores Emporia High 56-24
The Emporia High football team scored first and last but it was not enough in a 56-24 loss to Salina Central Friday night. The Spartans scored on their first possession, Alex Allemang kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Emporia High a 3-0 lead. Salina Central scored the next 35...
KVOE
Cross Country and Gymnastics on Saturday Schedule
The Emporia State and Emporia High cross country teams and Emporia High gymnastics team are on Saturday’s sports schedule. The Emporia State cross country teams will be running at the Missouri Southern stampede. Taylor Williams will be one of the Lady Hornets running. Tyler Swift will be one of...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer team defeats Nebraska Kearney 4-1
The Emporia State soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 4-1 Friday night. Mackenzie Dimarco scored 3 of the goals, her third career hat trick. Hannah Woolery scored Emporia States’ first goal in the 15th minute of play to tie the match at 1. All 3 of Dimarcos goals came in...
KVOE
Week 3 of High School Football season
It’s week 3 of the High School football season. Emporia High will play at Salina Central. Both teams are 1-1 going into the contest. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they will need to match Centrals’ intensity. Senior Marco Robinson says last week’s loss has been a big...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses close match to #13 Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by 13th-ranked Northwest Missouri State last night. But all 3 sets were close. losing 25-20, 25-23, and 25-22. Emporia State Coach Bing Xu said despite the loss they played well. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets will play...
KVOE
Emporia State football team to host Missouri Western
The Emporia State football team hosts Missouri Western Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss. Coach Garin Higgins says they will need to execute offensively. Offensive lineman Hayden Reed says they will need to establish a running game. Defensive end Jordan Williams says...
KVOE
Lebo outlasts Madison 30-26 on Area Game of the Week, Area scores
The Lebo Wolves picked up their first win of the season 30-26 over the Madison Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. Madison opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior Bryson Turner. Lebo would answer on the next possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Konrade to senior Luke Davies to tie the game.
Highland Park holds homecoming parade
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School celebrated their homecoming with a parade Friday afternoon. The Highland Park Scots play Sumner Academy at Hummer Sports Park, Friday at 7 p.m.
KVOE
Bagrock at the Granada: Red Hot Chili Pipers come to Emporia
The Red Hot Chili Pipers brought their “bagrock” style to Emporia’s Granada Theatre on Friday night. The band formed 20 years ago and won the BBC talent show “When Will I Be Famous” five years later to gain international attention. The Pipers perform a blend...
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
Highland Park High School is celebrating homecoming
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School celebrated spirit week this week leading up to their homecoming game tonight. “We are family here at Highland Park, so this is what brings us together,” Elena Ramirez-Johnson, homecoming sponsor, said. “I believe that these kids deserve a time to celebrate and come together.” The school has hosted several […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Severe storms bring hail, wind, power outages to area; severe thunderstorm watch for Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee counties until midnight
A strong thunderstorm cluster brought numerous reports of severe weather to the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, and the risk of severe weather is not yet done. Active watch. *Chase, Morris, Wabaunsee counties: Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. Main concerns are winds up to 70 mph,...
KVOE
Visit Emporia and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow highlight “human movement” with inaugural Empovia event Saturday
With events such as Dia de Los Muertos becoming a mainstay of the Emporia community each year, its no surprise that the newest event rooted in Hispanic heritage saw a solid turnout Saturday. Visit Emporia and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow hosted the inaugural Empovia event on the north side...
Kansas State football game feels like homecoming for Tulane coach Willie Fritz
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz grew up in Shawnee and has many coaching connections to Kansas.
How to watch K-State game against Tulane
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are 2-0 on the season following a 40-12 beatdown of former Big 12 rival Missouri Tigers last Saturday. Up next is a matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who come to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tulane is also 2-0 […]
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
WIBW
A part of Red Kingdom in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part of Red Kingdom lies in Manhattan as chiefs collector Curt Herrman now holds a Guinness World record for the most chiefs memorabilia with over 1,110 items in his basement. Herrman previously broke the official world record a few years ago but now has this one.
KVOE
4-wheeler crash sends Americus, Iowa girls to Newman Regional Health
Two youths were hurt in a 4-wheeler crash near Americus on Saturday. Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga says the incident happened in the 600 block of Road 245 around 2:30 pm. The driver was a 12-year-old female from Americus, with a 13-year-old female from Iowa as the passenger. Zuniga says the driver lost control for currently unknown reasons, causing both driver and passenger to be ejected.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center
Terminations started at Emporia State on Thursday after university administrators got approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to reshape its programs — and, as a result, its employee base. Affected staffers — those to be “suspended, dismissed or terminated” — were called in for face-to-face meetings through Thursday....
KVOE
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
