The Lebo Wolves picked up their first win of the season 30-26 over the Madison Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. Madison opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior Bryson Turner. Lebo would answer on the next possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Konrade to senior Luke Davies to tie the game.

LEBO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO