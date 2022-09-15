Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a late New York State trooper by dedicating a bridge over the Saranac River in his name. Trooper Brian Falb was assigned to Troop B for more than 18 years. After 9/11, he helped search and recovery efforts at Ground. Falb was later diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2017.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO