Tupper Lake, NY

Plattsburgh dedicates I-87 bridge for fallen trooper

Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a late New York State trooper by dedicating a bridge over the Saranac River in his name. Trooper Brian Falb was assigned to Troop B for more than 18 years. After 9/11, he helped search and recovery efforts at Ground. Falb was later diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2017.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Wanted Lisbon man turns himself in

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court. State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a...
LISBON, NY
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY

