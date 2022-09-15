ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Comments / 13

Golden Goddess
2d ago

Where is the outrage?!? Where are all of the nasty comments?!??? *crickets*... as usual.

Reply(3)
4
Related
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Crime stoppers offering reward for Cuyahoga County carjacking suspect

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect of three separate carjacking incidents. Rayquan Bryant is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, resulting from the three carjacking incidents, Crime Stoppers said. According...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Dealership#Firearms#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy