Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday

Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.

The victim in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck has now been identified. That crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark's Road in Taylors, around 6:45 Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased motorcyclist as 20 year old, Jacob Deyoung of Greer. The Coroner's report lists his cause of death as blunt force trauma. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The second fatal wreck happened in Anderson County around lunch time on Wednesday. Investigators say, that fatal crash happened on Highway 178 north of Anderson around noon, and was a head-on collision between two pickup trucks. Troopers say the driver whose pickup crossed the centerline was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, his identity withheld for now. The other driver is in the hospital.

The third was Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County. The Coroner's office says, a passenger in an SUV that ran off of White Horse Road Extension died at the scene of the wreck. Troopers say, the SUV hit a fence on the right-hand shoulder of the road. The fatally-injured passenger is identified as 38-year-old Kizzie Shenay Saxon. The driver is reported in serious but stable condition.