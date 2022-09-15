ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Jury convicts man in West Ocean City arson that destroyed home and boathouse

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago
After a three-day trial in Worcester County Circuit Court, a jury Wednesday convicted John Edward Cropper of arson relating to a June 22, 2021, fire on Harbor Road in West Ocean City.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined a fire near the commercial harbor that destroyed a home, a boathouse, damaged three other homes and sent two firefighters to the hospital was intentionally set.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Cropper on two counts of 1st degree arson, one count of 2nd degree arson, three counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of reckless endangerment. Following a trial presided over by the Judge Beau Oglesby the jury returned “guilty on all counts” after about an hour of deliberation.

Cropper, with a long history of arson in the Ocean City area dating back to 1986 according to prosecutors, will have a pre-trial sentencing investigation and psychological evaluation performed before determining the amount of time he will spend incarcerated.

