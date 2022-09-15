Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State blasts Toledo 77-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
From top to bottom, Guardians view Terry Francona as right manager to lead youthful roster
The Guardians knew to expect speed bumps in 2022, a season that could be seen as a transitional year while the roster was turned over to the organization's youth. They needed to "Let the Kids Play" and find out what they had all around the roster. But as they stand with a three-game lead in the American League Central Division heading into the final stretch of the season despite a wave of debuts and contributions from young...
Archie Bradley Begins Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Salt Lake
In late June, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners engaged in a dugout-clearing brawl that led to a number of suspensions and even some injuries. One of the players who had among the worst outcomes from that fight was Archie Bradley. Bradley, one of the Angels main bullpen acquisitions...
Shane Bieber sharp as Guardians take Game 1 from Twins
Shane Bieber picked up his 11th win of the season and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the host Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Jose Ramirez homered and Owen Miller added a two-run single for Cleveland (78-66)...
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
Will Benson not in Guardians' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Benson is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Naylor versus Twins starter Louie Varland. In 52 plate appearances this season, Benson has a .170 batting average with...
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
Tyler Freeman taking seat Thursday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Amed Rosario will move to shortstop in place of Freeman while Steven Kwan takes over as the designated hitter. Will Benson will replace Freeman in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
Raimel Tapia in left field for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will man left field after Whit Merrifield was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Tapia to score 8.5 FanDuel points at he salary of...
Chris Antonetti Gives Latest Updates As Guardians Chase Postseason Berth
Watch Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations speak with the media.
