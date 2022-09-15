Read full article on original website
Related
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while 616 markets go higher
Over the next 12 months, Zillow predicts that U.S. home values will climb 1.4%. Here’s the forecast for your local housing market.
CNBC
Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values
Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A crash of the US housing market is 'very unlikely' even as mortgage rates surge to 14-year highs
A US housing market crash is "very unlikely" even as mortgage rates surge, investment manager Louis Navellier said. Navellier pointed to a record high in home equity as reason to believe that any drop in the housing market will be nothing like 2008. While demand for homes has taken a...
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
House Prices in One U.S. City Have Been Falling for Two Months in a Row
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said homebuyers would still need to be patient and wait for affordable homes to come around.
Mortgage rates hit 5.89% — highest level since the 2008 housing crash
U.S. mortgage rates continue to rise, hitting the highest levels in almost 14 years and pushing even more would-be buyers out of the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% last week. That's the highest the long-term rate has been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.88%.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase
A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
FOXBusiness
High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says
Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
Mortgage demand falls as interest rates surge past 6 percent
The demand for mortgages has been steadily decreasing — since last year, the demand has lowered by approximately one-third, reports CNBC. Application volume dropped 1.2 percent last week alone, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) index, and has been steadily dropping as interest rates have risen. This drastic change is connected to the soaring inflation the U.S. has been experiencing. This is the lowest mortgage demand has been in the last 22 years.
FOXBusiness
15- and 10-year mortgage rates tumble | September 12, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
How do interest rates affect inflation?
UK interest rates rose to 1.75 per cent at the start of August in a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper double-digit inflation. The base rate of inflation was already at its highest level for 13 years even before the decision was taken by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent in July. Although experts predicted that the figure would remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on...
FOXBusiness
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Price Growth Slows to Lowest Level Since January
Sellers are losing their edge in the U.S. housing market. Although last week’s median listing price was up 11.7% annually—the 39th consecutive week of double-digit increases—the pace of growth was the slowest since January, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “Home prices are cooling off seasonally...
Mortgage rates hit 6 percent for first time since 2008
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above 6 percent for the first time since the financial crisis, according to federal data released Thursday. The average mortgage rate for the benchmark home loan rose to 6.02 percent as of Thursday, according to Freddie Mac, up 0.13 percentage points from last week and 3.16 percentage points above its level a year ago. It’s the first time the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate was above 6 percent since the week of Nov. 20, 2008.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0