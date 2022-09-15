ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
CNBC

Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values

Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
CBS Minnesota

Mortgage rates hit 5.89% — highest level since the 2008 housing crash

U.S. mortgage rates continue to rise, hitting the highest levels in almost 14 years and pushing even more would-be buyers out of the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% last week. That's the highest the long-term rate has been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.88%.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase

A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
FOXBusiness

High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says

Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
The Week

Mortgage demand falls as interest rates surge past 6 percent

The demand for mortgages has been steadily decreasing — since last year, the demand has lowered by approximately one-third, reports CNBC. Application volume dropped 1.2 percent last week alone, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) index, and has been steadily dropping as interest rates have risen. This drastic change is connected to the soaring inflation the U.S. has been experiencing. This is the lowest mortgage demand has been in the last 22 years.
FOXBusiness

15- and 10-year mortgage rates tumble | September 12, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
The Independent

How do interest rates affect inflation?

UK interest rates rose to 1.75 per cent at the start of August in a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper double-digit inflation. The base rate of inflation was already at its highest level for 13 years even before the decision was taken by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent in July. Although experts predicted that the figure would remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on...
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Price Growth Slows to Lowest Level Since January

Sellers are losing their edge in the U.S. housing market. Although last week’s median listing price was up 11.7% annually—the 39th consecutive week of double-digit increases—the pace of growth was the slowest since January, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “Home prices are cooling off seasonally...
The Hill

Mortgage rates hit 6 percent for first time since 2008

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above 6 percent for the first time since the financial crisis, according to federal data released Thursday. The average mortgage rate for the benchmark home loan rose to 6.02 percent as of Thursday, according to Freddie Mac, up 0.13 percentage points from last week and 3.16 percentage points above its level a year ago. It’s the first time the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate was above 6 percent since the week of Nov. 20, 2008.
