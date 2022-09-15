Read full article on original website
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
American Closing SFO Flight Attendant Base: What’s The Real Motive?
American Airlines is closing a flight attendant base, and I can’t help but wonder the real reason for this. American Airlines closes San Francisco flight attendant base. American Airlines has revealed internally that it will be closing its flight attendant base in San Francisco (SFO). While San Francisco isn’t a hub for American, the airline does have a decent bit of service there, though there are no prospects of it growing.
NBC Bay Area
12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent
The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening
A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe
The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
The Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits
On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
