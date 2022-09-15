ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Closing SFO Flight Attendant Base: What’s The Real Motive?

American Airlines is closing a flight attendant base, and I can’t help but wonder the real reason for this. American Airlines closes San Francisco flight attendant base. American Airlines has revealed internally that it will be closing its flight attendant base in San Francisco (SFO). While San Francisco isn’t a hub for American, the airline does have a decent bit of service there, though there are no prospects of it growing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
socketsite.com

Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent

The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
MILL VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe

The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

The Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits

On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
