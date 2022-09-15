Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
The Verge
Samsung’s new Z Flip and Z Fold phones just got their first discount
Following Apple’s “Far Out” event, where it had an impressive showing with the iPhone 14 Pro and a bunch of other gadgets, Samsung is countering with a strong right hook, offering the first-ever (and best) discounts on its fourth-generation foldable phones. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
inputmag.com
The 7 best cases for your Galaxy Z Flip 4
As successful as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been, folding phones are still a young category, and durability is likely to be top of mind for anyone picking up a Flip 4 this year. While Samsung has made strides in improving its folding phones’ longevity, these are still pretty delicate objects compared to your run-of-the-mill smartphone.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think
Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
Android Authority
You told us: Here's how big is too big for you when it comes to phone screens
Anything beyond 6.5-inch displays is too big for our readers. A smartphone with a display over six inches is a common occurrence these days, but there are still some OEMs offering smaller phones for those who prefer a more compact form factor. You have the iPhone SE with its 4.7-inch screen, the Pixel 5 with the 5-inch display, the Zenfone 9 with a 5.9-inch panel, and more. While these options exist, small phones are surely a dying breed.
Samsung finally makes an argument for foldable smartphones with Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 — one of Samsung's new foldable offerings — is the company's latest attempt to bring foldable smartphones into the mainstream.
Digital Trends
Quest Pro: Everything we know about Meta’s next big VR headset
Meta’s next-generation VR headset is coming in October, and it’s almost certain to be called the Quest Pro, a new type of head-mounted display from the world’s most popular virtual reality hardware manufacturer. Several previews have been shared by Meta, so we know roughly what to expect,...
The Verge
Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499
The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.
yankodesign.com
Galaxy Air earpiece concept uses hand gestures to interact with your phone
Remember the early days of Bluetooth earpieces that looked like a piece of hard candy coming out of just one ear? Although we have long grown away from those designs toward more discreet TWS earbuds, it seems the design pendulum is swinging back to that position. Of course, the “stem” design of the likes of the AirPods isn’t that obnoxious, but it did tell designers that it was OK to go beyond conventions again. This design concept definitely breaks free from today’s common design trends and embraces some highlights of the past, all for the sake of delivering a new experience in controlling your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket or even touching any device at all.
The Verge
Google is finally rolling out Play Store reviews tailored to your device
Google has started rolling out a feature that could make judging apps in the Play Store a lot easier — it’ll only show reviews based on the type of device you’re using, be it a phone, tablet / foldable, Chromebook, Android Auto, or wearable (via Android Police). The change, which was announced in August 2021 as coming in “early 2022,” arrives as Google’s getting ready to launch a tablet and wearable of its own.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Older Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models join the One UI 4.1.1 (Android 12L) party in Europe
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could taste Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 features with the new One UI update.
The new Android 13 features you need to be using
Lookin' good, Android 13!. Denny Müller / UnsplashGoogle's latest mobile operating system update is out and looking good.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2
Sony confirmed that games that were released for the first PlayStation VR headset are not backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation VR2. In an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hideaki Nishino senior vice president of platform experience, says, “PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. PS VR2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback, with adaptive triggers as they’ve said, inside-out tracking, eye tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, of course. So this means, there will be games for PS VR2 that require a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”
Digital Trends
Why this luxury smartwatch isn’t out to beat the Apple Watch
“When we decided to make a smartwatch, our inspiration was to take something from our history and give it smart technology. We’re trying to bring the story of watchmaking to smartwatches. Something that’s true to us”. This is how Felix Obschonka, category director of new technologies at Montblanc,...
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II adds third-person mode, underwater combat
During the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision released a heap of information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer. The company revealed a third-person mode, a new Gunsmith, AI enemies, underwater combat, and a lot more. One of the highlights of the reveal is the new Gunsmith, which...
Digital Trends
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
Life is becoming more and more digital, and we’re all more and more susceptible to hacking, identity theft, data collection, and targeted advertising. A virtual private network, or a VPN, can make consuming the digital world a much more private endeavor, and some of the best VPN services offer a free trial. A good example of this is a CyberGhost free trial, which full access to CyberGhosts’ premium level features completely free. CyberGhost is among of the best VPN for streaming, as well as the best VPN for iPhone or iPad, making a CyberGhost free trial worth taking advantage of.
