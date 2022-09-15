Queen City Mischief and Magic: Where to park and what streets are closed

STAUNTON — Want to go to the Queen City Mischief and Magic festival Sept. 24 and 25, but don't know the parking situation? We got you.

There will be limited parking downtown at either parking garage — New Street and Johnson Street. Both will be accessible even with road closures. The Hardy and RMA parking lots will also be accessible.

Your best bet is to take a shuttle in.

There will be parking available at the old Staunton Mall at 90 Lee Jackson Highway on Saturday only with free shuttle service. The shuttles will be available to take you from the old mall to downtown Staunton. Shuttles began running at 9 a.m. and the last one will leave downtown at 9:30 p.m. Shuttles will run on an ongoing basis, the website said. Once you enter the mall's parking lot, you will be directed to the specific shuttle lot to park in so you won't get towed.

Parking for people with disabilities will be available at City National Bank at 38 N. Central Ave. and Central United Methodist Church at 14 N. Lewis St. Look for the VWIL cadets in fatigues. These lots will be monitored and you must have a handicap license plate or hang tag to use them.

Street closures include:

Beverley Street from Lewis to Market streets

Augusta Street from Frederick to Johnson streets

New Street from Frederick to Johnson streets

Johnson Street from Lewis to Augusta streets

Lewis from Johnson Street to Middlebrook Avenue

Byers Street

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com. Follow her @peterslaura. Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com.