Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Royal guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How long do they have to stand beside her coffin?
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall. While thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen until her last funeral on Monday, September 19, guards are standing watch beside Her Majesty. On Wednesday, September 14, the live broadcast of the funeral had to...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen's funeral plans: What will happen on the day
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony with a service at Westminster Abbey, cortege and military procession across London before a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said.
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives
Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth
Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
How the Queen’s coffin queue compares to her father’s 70 years ago
An individual who enhances early colour photography has shared a video of the queue for the lying in state for King George VI in 1952, as well as footage of his funeral procession days later, prompting viewers to compare the period of mourning to the one currently underway for Queen Elizabeth II. Stuart Humphryes, who goes by BabelColour on Twitter and Instagram, pieced together clips taken in February 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II’s father died, in an edit that he has shared on social media.The video begins with a colourised clip showing a queue of mourners formally dressed in...
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Buckingham Palace
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's casket has returned to Buckingham Palace. It's been an emotional week for those mourning the loss of the queen.In Edinburgh, Scotland, people lined the streets for their final goodbye as the coffin of the queen was carried out of St. Giles' Cathedral to begin his journey to Britain. The queen's coffin was flown to London on a Royal Air Force Plane Tuesday. After sunset, an illuminated hearse carried the queen into Buckingham Palace. The crowds have left for the evening, but rainy weather didn't stop thousands of people from gathering at the Palace earlier to get...
Queen Elizabeth: Queue of mourners stretches three miles as it reaches Victoria Tower Gardens
Crowds of people filed into Victoria Tower Gardens as they reached the end of the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Her late Majesty's coffin was ceremonially brought to parliament from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London on Wednesday. Members of...
King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
LONDON — (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in...
