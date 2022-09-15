Read full article on original website
Related
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.” Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the White Buffalo Land Trust, farmer livelihoods are more directly sustained on the rolling timeline of product releases planned for 2023. Producers for the cotton include the Bowles Farming Company and Stone Land Company. More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisA Peak Inside Reformation's Downtown L.A. FactoryFirst Look Inside Reformation's...
Groceries Are So Expensive Right Now, So Please Share Your Best Low-Cost (Yet Tasty) Recipe With Us
I am so tired of peanut butter sandwiches and instant noodles...
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped...
Comments / 0