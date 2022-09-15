ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

HOWELL: DID A POLICE OFFICER SERVE YOU DINNER LAST NIGHT?

Last night, members of the Howell Township PBA showed their Commitment to Community by trading in their uniforms for aprons at Howell’s very own Texas Roadhouse. Special thank you to owner Jen Chiapuzio, the staff, and all of those who came out to support the Howell PBA. It was a great success!
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton 9/11 ceremony honors those who passed and those struggling in the aftermath

Communities across the country honored those lost and still suffering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people 21 years ago on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Americans remembered the attacks that killed people in New York, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington D.C. when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group. Two planes slammed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane – Flight 93 – initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
PRINCETON, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Removal of Old Oak Trees Leaves Residents Stumped

LITTLE SILVER – Nearly 20 mature oak trees that for decades formed a dense canopy for wildlife and offered a natural buffer from traffic noise on Ridge Road were felled by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) last month, unleashing a public outcry across Little Silver, Fair Haven and beyond.
LITTLE SILVER, NJ
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14

Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News On Campus, Sept. 14

Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named Robert Lamastra of Howell to the president’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The president’s list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework. Megan Colaneri of Jackson is a member of the NCAA Division III...
JACKSON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake

Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)

The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
