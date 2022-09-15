Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Related
Monroe remembers sacrifices made on 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Monroe Township joined communities across the nation to honor the nearly 3,000 people lost from the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The township remembered 21 years late at Memorial Tree Park on Prospect Plains Road on Sept. 11. “On this National Day of Service and remembrance we honor the...
Sauickie sworn in to begin serving in New Jersey Assembly
Alex Sauickie of Jackson was sworn in to the New Jersey General Assembly by Republican Leader John DiMaio, who delivered the oath of office from the chamber floor in Trenton on Sept. 15. Sauickie won a special convention in the 12th Legislative District in August to succeed the late Assemblyman...
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: DID A POLICE OFFICER SERVE YOU DINNER LAST NIGHT?
Last night, members of the Howell Township PBA showed their Commitment to Community by trading in their uniforms for aprons at Howell’s very own Texas Roadhouse. Special thank you to owner Jen Chiapuzio, the staff, and all of those who came out to support the Howell PBA. It was a great success!
Never Forget: East Brunswick remembers 9/11 with candlelight vigil
EAST BRUNSWICK – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a candlelight vigil was held in memory for the thousands that perished, which included eight East Brunswick residents. Outside the East Brunswick Municipal Complex, residents gathered under canopies at the 9/11 Monument to remember the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton 9/11 ceremony honors those who passed and those struggling in the aftermath
Communities across the country honored those lost and still suffering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people 21 years ago on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Americans remembered the attacks that killed people in New York, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington D.C. when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group. Two planes slammed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane – Flight 93 – initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
tworivertimes.com
Removal of Old Oak Trees Leaves Residents Stumped
LITTLE SILVER – Nearly 20 mature oak trees that for decades formed a dense canopy for wildlife and offered a natural buffer from traffic noise on Ridge Road were felled by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) last month, unleashing a public outcry across Little Silver, Fair Haven and beyond.
‘Young Patriots Day’ introduces children and families to the American Revolution, local history
Princeton Battlefield Society will host its Young Patriots Day, which introduces children and families to the American Revolution and to local history. The event is set from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Princeton Battlefield State Park on 500 Mercer St. in Princeton. Young Patriots Day will begin...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jackson council appoints Samara O’Neill to fill open seat on governing body
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have appointed Samara Porter O’Neill to an open seat on the governing body. During the Sept. 13 meeting of the mayor and council, O’Neill’s name was placed into nomination and Township Council President Martin Flemming, Vice President Andrew Kern and Councilman Nino Borrelli voted “yes” to appoint her.
‘Hero Dog Park’ on track in south Lawrence despite not winning nationwide grant contest
The south side of Lawrence Township is still on track to get a dog park despite not winning the PetSafe-sponsored grant contest. Residents tried and voted often in support for the $25,000 grant, but it was not enough when the results were revealed Sept. 2. The winners of PetSafe’s “Bark...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14
Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are Your 12, Best Breakfast Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Speaker at Lawrence 9/11 ceremony recounts volunteer efforts at Fresh Kills landfill in New York
One of Thomas Brophy’s most enduring memories of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks is the pile of shoes and the dozens of Policemen’s Benevolent Association cards that he sorted through at the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island, N.Y. As the keynote speaker at Lawrence Township’s annual...
Tri-Town News On Campus, Sept. 14
Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named Robert Lamastra of Howell to the president’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The president’s list recognizes students who earned a 4.0 GPA in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework. Megan Colaneri of Jackson is a member of the NCAA Division III...
thesandpaper.net
Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake
Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reina, Flemming to face off for four-year mayor’s term in Jackson
JACKSON — Michael Reina, who has served as Jackson’s mayor since December 2008, and Martin Flemming III, who is the current president of the Township Council, will vie for the four-year term as mayor in the Nov. 8 general election. Two four-year terms on the Township Council will...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)
The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
From Warsaw ghetto to ‘joy and freedom’: Holocaust survivor caps 40-year career with Princeton Eye Group
One of Dr. Stephen Felton’s earliest childhood memories is that of standing on the deck of a ship in New York Harbor, staring at the lighting on the Statue of Liberty and watching the twinkling lights on the land. It was cold and snow was on the way, but...
Diocese of Trenton to establish first shrine at Middletown’s Parish of Saint Mary
MIDDLETOWN — Twenty-five years ago, parishioners at the Parish of Saint Mary took on what seemed like a Herculean task: Manning a continuous, 24-hour prayer vigil before the Holy Eucharist indefinitely. A quarter-century later, the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at Saint Mary has been designated as the first shrine in...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0