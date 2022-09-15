When House of the Dragon next returns, many of its stars will be missing. The teaser for the next episode picks up some 10 years after the closing scenes of the fifth chapter, “We Light the Way,” in which yet another royal wedding went awry in Westeros. But a decade after the rushed nuptials of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon—with the heir to the Iron Throne forced into the match after being ensnared in scandal by her ever-plotting uncle, Daemon, and her groom wiping away tears for his just-murdered lover, Joffrey Lonmouth—it’s not just the cast’s wigs that have changed.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO