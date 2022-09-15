Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.

