20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
Best Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has always been a hub for exquisite entertainment, drinks, and arguably most popular: food. Everywhere you turn in the city has some sort of restaurant for any genre you may be looking for. Below are some of my personal favorites and why I like them. FRESH KITCHEN. A...
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Walk In Talk: the restaurant life

Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair Bluffs

Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.
St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition

September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Crescent Communities Kicks Off Tampa Luxury Project

The first residents are expected to move in next summer. Crescent Communities has broken ground on a 289-unit project in Tampa, Fla., its seventh multifamily community in the market. The development is sponsored through the Crescent Communities Real Estate Opportunities Fund, with debt financing provided by TD Bank. The first units are expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
