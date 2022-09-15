Read full article on original website
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
phsnews.com
Best Restaurants in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay has always been a hub for exquisite entertainment, drinks, and arguably most popular: food. Everywhere you turn in the city has some sort of restaurant for any genre you may be looking for. Below are some of my personal favorites and why I like them. FRESH KITCHEN. A...
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
fox13news.com
Family's belongings dumped after U-Haul repossesses it outside Clearwater hotel following contract mix-up
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A St. Louis couple packed up everything they own to move closer to their children in the Tampa Bay area – but their move turned into a nightmare after U-Haul mistakenly repossessed their rental truck, leading to some of their largest items, like furniture, being incinerated.
cltampa.com
Here are all the best Tampa Bay live music events and concerts happening Sept. 15-22
We might still be a few weeks away from Rocktober, but Tampa Bay's live music calendar for Sept. 15-22 is a doozy, packed with shows across the full spectrum of tastes. Have a look at some of the best available, including some hand-selected from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted events calendar.
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair Bluffs
Highlighting our first ever Sushi Restaurant, Sekushi at the Plaza is nestled in the small town of Bellair, Florida, just south of Clearwater. Managing partner AJ Muniz was excited to sit down with Carl Fiadini of the Walk In Talk. Did you know Sekushi means sexy in Japanese? So many cool things happening in this segment. Get to know AJ and Sekushi Sushi in Bellair, FL as he answers Carl’s Rapid Fire questions on this episode of Walk In TalkSekushiAt The Plazain Bellair Bluffs for Amazing Sushi.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition
September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
995qyk.com
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
After public outcry, Tampa leaders call for ‘radical restart’ with ‘PURE’ wastewater plans
City council members all expressed either doubt or complete disapproval of PURE as a whole.
multihousingnews.com
Crescent Communities Kicks Off Tampa Luxury Project
The first residents are expected to move in next summer. Crescent Communities has broken ground on a 289-unit project in Tampa, Fla., its seventh multifamily community in the market. The development is sponsored through the Crescent Communities Real Estate Opportunities Fund, with debt financing provided by TD Bank. The first units are expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland
Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
cltampa.com
President of company behind Tiki Docks, Ford's Garage and other Florida restaurants is selling his South Tampa home
The head of a local restaurant company behind some major Tampa eateries, like Tiki Docks and Yeoman's Cask & Lion, is selling his South Tampa mansion. Located at 14 W Spanish Main St., the British West Indies-style home was built in 2018 and is currently owned by Marc Brown, who is the president of 23 Restaurant Services.
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
