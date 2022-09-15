Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Three men facing charges after drug investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Three men are facing serious charges after a drug investigation in Salisbury. Salisbury Police Department (SPD) says in April of 2022, investigators began gathering intel about 39-year-old Tereek Nutter, 40-year-old Jermaine Peters, and 40-year-old Dimitris Jackson. Police say the three were involved in selling and distributing narcotics.
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. man facing attempted murder charges following arson
MADISON, Md. – A Dorchester County man has been arrested after officials say he intentionally set his own home on fire. Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4658 White Marsh Road following a reported house fire. It took firefighters from the Madison and surrounding departments 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro on Wednesday evening. On September 14, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a shooting. The investigation showed that two armed...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Christmas Day Armed Robbery
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a holding up a convenience store on Christmas Day 2021. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Lamont King, 58, to 20 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said...
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WBOC
Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th
KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
WMDT.com
Eden man dies following morning crash
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 100th Street and northbound Coastal Highway. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Ramirez, was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Nottingham MD
Middle River man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Eastern Shore restaurant
SALISBURY, MD—Salisbury police have charged a Middle River man with attempted murder following an altercation that took place earlier this month on the Eastern Shore. At just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Cook Out restaurant, located at 1115 S. Salisbury Boulevard, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also dispatched to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for a victim who had allegedly been shot.
WBOC
Wicomico County Pair Charged in Fraud Scheme
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military. The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
