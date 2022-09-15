ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Fire Breaks Out At Hicksville Days Inn

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yx9Xk_0hwXHQls00
Hicksville firefighters battle a blaze at a Long Island hotel. Photo Credit: Chuck Coutieri

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a Long Island hotel room.

The incident took place in Hicksville around 5:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Days Inn on South Oyster Bay Road.

The Hicksville Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by Wantagh Levittown Volunteer Ambulance, and numerous other departments.

The Red Cross also responded to assist displaced occupants in relocating them to alternate locations.

All occupants had been evacuated from the hotel, Nassau County Police said.

Fire officials reported the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Child dies in Queens house fire; 2 adults injured: NYPD

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Queens on Saturday, police said. The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a three-story building on 130th Street near 23rd Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. The girl suffered from smoke inhalation and […]
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hicksville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Levittown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Hotel Room#Accident#The Red Cross#Nassau County Police#Daily Voice Nassau
PIX11

Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
MANORVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
midislandtimes.com

Arrest in Hicksville business scam

Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Man Who Robbed 7-Eleven In Baldwin

Police asked the public for information about a robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. The robbery happened at the store, located at 964 Merrick Road in Baldwin, at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Nassau County Police Department. A man approached the cashier's counter with what appeared to be...
BALDWIN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy