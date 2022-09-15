Fire Breaks Out At Hicksville Days Inn

Hicksville firefighters battle a blaze at a Long Island hotel. Photo Credit: Chuck Coutieri

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a Long Island hotel room.

The incident took place in Hicksville around 5:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Days Inn on South Oyster Bay Road.

The Hicksville Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by Wantagh Levittown Volunteer Ambulance, and numerous other departments.

The Red Cross also responded to assist displaced occupants in relocating them to alternate locations.

All occupants had been evacuated from the hotel, Nassau County Police said.

Fire officials reported the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

