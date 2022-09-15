ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Students stand against Indiana Abortion Ban

Despite the growing crowd outside of Stewart center, the atmosphere was solemn. The number of students and activists alike, most of them women, had grown to the point they were blocking the pathways leading into Memorial Mall. The scene was unnaturally quiet, the loudest sounds were church bells tolling across the street.
