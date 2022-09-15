ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Today’s deals: FREE Echo Dot, $149 AirPods 3, $5 smart plugs, PS5 in stock, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many spectacular daily deals available online on Thursday, September 15. In this roundup, BGR’s team of shopping experts will show you all the deepest discounts on best-selling products. We even found a few freebies for you today, so don’t miss out!

Featured deals in today’s roundup:

Highlights today include best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $179.99 instead of $249, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 7 until they sell out (check out more Apple Watch deals in our earlier coverage), and more.

On top of that, there are some seriously good Echo Dot deals available right now. First, eligible shoppers can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Finally, there’s one more thing we need to tell you about before we get to more of today’s best deals.

PlayStation 5 fans are in luck today because Amazon has PS5 consoles in stock and available to ship right away! But there’s obviously a catch. These are hidden listings and you’ll need to pay a bit more for them. If you want a PS5 as soon as possible, however, that’s the cost of doing business.

Alternatively, you can request an invitation to buy new PS5 consoles directly from Amazon. There’s no telling how long the queue is, but you can sign up here:

PS5 restock guide for more info.

All that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

  • 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆

Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers

Special Price Discounts

  • 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️‍♀️
  • Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine (Black)
  • Hydrow Rowing Machine (Silver)

Sales Events at Top Retailers

Pre-order Apple’s new Apple Watch models now

In addition to all the great deals available today, you need to know that the Apple Watch Ultra is actually in stock right now to pre-order on Amazon! The estimated delivery at the time of this writing is September 23. Meanwhile, delays are up to 7 weeks from other retailers including Apple!

Here are the Apple Watch pre-order links you need. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Samsung Gets the Labor Day Savings Started With Huge Deals on Appliances, Smartphones and TVs

Samsung’s annual Labor Day savings event can always be counted on to hit different, and this year it’s even more impressive than usual. As we reach the halfway point of the Labor Day weekend, we’re seeing insane discounts on some of Samsung’s most popular products. Several winners in the SPY Smart Home Awards — like the Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum and the Freestyle Laser Projector — are on sale, and you can find appliances, gadgets and entertainment products for every room in your home. Now through Sunday, Sept. 11, the tech and appliance giant is rolling out steep discounts on some...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Smart Products#Tv Deals#One Today#Electronics Deals#Clothing Shop#Beauty Fashion Deals#Apple Watch Series#Amazon Music Unlimited#Fire Tv#Ftvedot22
Digital Trends

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer

In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $0.99 Echo Dot, huge Apple Watch S7 sale, $150 AirPods 3, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. This has been a terrific week for online sales, especially for Apple fans. After all, new Apple gadgets mean you get deep discounts on older ones! For our roundup on Saturday, September 10, we found some seriously impressive sales that you need to check out. And that includes some of the lowest prices of 2022 on Apple products!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best MacBook Air alternatives that we’ve found

The Apple MacBook Air is an excellent choice for many because of its premium aesthetics and superior horsepower. Despite several heavy background programs, these beautiful machines have a reputation for being fast and responsive to commands. It’s smooth, sleek, and has a gorgeous exterior design. It also has many other lovable features like the OLED touch bar for past models and a long-lasting battery.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

One of the best iOS 16 features might not work on your iPhone

At long last, Apple finally brought the battery percentage back in iOS 16. Unfortunately, even if your iPhone supports iOS 16, it might not have this new feature. As spotted by MacRumors, Apple recently updated a support document on its website which explains how to find the battery percentage on a number of iPhone models. On an iPhone 13 and other models with Face ID, you can see the battery percentage by swiping down to open the Control Center. The percentage appears in the top right corner.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Deals you can’t miss: PS5 in stock, Apple Watch S7 sale, $20 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. In this article, the shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best daily deals on Friday, September 9. From Apple and Samsung to Sony, Instant Pot, Philips Sonicare, and more, you’ll find all the hottest brands right here!
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $0.99 Echo Dot, $14 bed sheets, $10 meat thermometer, $99 AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. BGR’s team of veteran shopping experts has rounded up all the best deals you can get on Wednesday, September 14. With more than 40 years of combined experience, we know exactly where to look for all the deepest discounts on best-selling products.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One (7710) Review

Dell's latest update to its 27-inch all-in-one desktop delivers 12th Generation Intel Core processing and a 1080p webcam inside a modern enclosure. You'll need to carve out some space for the Inspiron 27 All-in-One (starts at $879.99; $1,249.99 as tested), however, and not just because of the expansive display. The system has triangular legs at each end, so it can be a challenge to keep both ends on your desk. And while the screen is spacious, its full HD resolution is merely adequate for its size—we'd like to see a 3K or 4K panel for a sharper picture. We'd also argue for 16GB of standard memory in any system that costs more than $1,000 (the Dell comes with 12GB). Still, the Inspiron 27 offers a handsome design and nearly the same level of fit and finish as Apple's discontinued 27-inch iMac for hundreds less than you would have paid for that all-in-one.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 preorder start time, prices, and everything else to know

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, just as expected. That means iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders start on Friday. Three of them will ship next Friday, the official iPhone 14 release date. But the Plus will see a shipping delay of a few weeks. That said, you should expect various iPhone 14 versions to be sold out soon after preorders start.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google's Latest Pixel Buds Pro Return to All-Time Low Amazon Price

The latest premium wireless earbuds seem to be launching with higher prices these days, but I've been telling anybody who complains about the price increases that while they may be due to inflationary pressure, it also leaves more room for discounts. Case in point: the recently released Google Pixel Buds Pro. They retail for $200, or $20 more than their predecessor, but are now on sale for $175 at Amazon in black or yellow. That's a $25 savings and a return to their all-time low price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy