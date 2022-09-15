Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
healio.com
Cell therapy doubles survival, response rates in advanced melanoma
A single infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes more than doubled PFS, OS and complete response rates compared with ipilimumab among patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma, study results presented at ESMO Congress showed. This likely is the first randomized phase 3 study to show significant clinical benefit of a T-cell immunotherapy over...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Nivolumab Extends RFS in Resected Stage IIB/C Melanoma
In the phase 3 CheckMate-76K study, adjuvant nivolumab administered to patients with stage IIB/C melanoma resulted in prolonged recurrence-free survival compared with placebo. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma, according to an announcement by Bristol Myers Squibb.1.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Continues to Show Robust Antitumor Activity in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
Robust and durable antitumor activity continues to be shown with pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Updated results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study (NCT02628067) reconfirm the robust and durable antitumor activity of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patients with Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Experience Survival Benefits with Fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Post-TAVR oral anticoagulation tied to greater mortality vs. antiplatelet therapy
Direct oral anticoagulation in patients not previously indicated for it who underwent transcatheter aortic valve replacement was associated with increased mortality compared with antiplatelet therapy, researchers reported. According to a meta-analysis of three randomized controlled trials published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions, the mortality risk conferred by post-TAVR direct oral anticoagulants...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
pharmacytimes.com
Experts Tackle Best Practices in Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A
Panelists discuss pharmacist involvement in effective management, including disease burden and quality of life. During a recent Pharmacy Times® clinical forum titled “Best Practices in the Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A,” experts discussed pharmacists’ involvement in effective management of hemophilia A, focusing on patient-centered care, including disease burden and quality of life, as well as considerations for specialty pharmacies.
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Terlipressin to Improve Kidney Function in Hepatorenal Syndrome
The drug improves kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. The FDA approved injectable terlipressin (Terlivaz; Mallinckrodt plc) for hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) with rapid reduction in kidney function, making terlipressin the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with HRS and rapidly reduced kidney function.
pharmacytimes.com
Onset of Type 2 Diabetes in Adults Aged 40 or Younger Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers found that patients diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes have a greater risk of premature death than the general population. Patients aged 40 years or younger who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were found to have a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the general population of the same age, according to a study published in Diabetologia.
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
pharmacytimes.com
Dry Eye Disease
The Pharmacy Times® Dry Eye Disease Resource Center is a comprehensive resource for clinical news and expert insights on treatments for dry eye disease. Pharmacists should ascertain whether self-treatment is appropriate and suggest medical care if it isn’t. Clinical Overview: Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution (Xiidra) for Dry Eye Disease.
pharmacytimes.com
Novel Treatment Shows Promise, Manageable Safety in MCL, CLL
NVG-111 is a humanized, tandem single-chain variable fragment ROR1 x CD3 BiTE being evaluated in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma. NVG-111, an ROR1-targeting bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE), produced promising responses in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) with a tolerable safety profile, according to data from the phase 1 NVG111-101 trial (NCT04763083).
Comments / 1